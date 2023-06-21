Home / Cricket / ICC's heavy punishment for England, Australia; all players fined, WTC points docked

ICC's heavy punishment for England, Australia; all players fined, WTC points docked

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST

ICC docked two points each from England and Australia's World Test Championship tally while players from both sides were also fined 40% of their match fees.

ICC, on Wednesday, imposed heavy sanctions on England and Australia for maintaining slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham which the visitors won by two wickets after a nail-biting finish. ICC docked two points each from England and Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) tally while players from both sides were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after beating England during on day five of the first Ashes Test(AP)
Australia captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after beating England during on day five of the first Ashes Test(AP)

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings.

The sanctions see Australia lose two World Test Championship points, leaving Cummins' side with a total of 10 points - a team gets 12 points for a win - after their first Test of the new cycle.

England were also deducted two points, meaning they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle with a current tally of -2.

Cummins’ Australia beat India to win the WTC23 crown at The Oval earlier this month, and the current Ashes series is the first of six series that will determine Australia’s qualification chances for the next WTC Final – scheduled to be held at Lord’s in London in June 2025.

Both Australia and India were penalised for slow over rates in the WTC23 Final.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams’ points total.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
icc world test championship wtc + 1 more
icc world test championship wtc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out