Iceland Cricket brutally trolls Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq after horror show against Australia

Pakistan’s decision to bring Imam-ul-Haq back into the Test side in the 2nd Test as an opener, replacing middle-order batsman Haris Sohail, did not provide the desired results. The left-handed batsman was dismissed for just 2 in the first innings by Mitchell Starc, while he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for a duck in the 2nd innings. The 23-year-old was criticised by the fans on social media, but a tweet from Iceland Cricket has garnered a lot of attention.

In a tweet from their official account, Iceland Cricket wrote: “David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career.”

David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career. #AUSvPAK — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 1, 2019

A look at the stats reveal that Warner, who registered his maiden triple hundred in the 2nd innings, and had hammered 154 in the first innings of Brisbane Test, has scored 489 runs in his last two innings. Meanwhile, in 11 Tests under his belt, Imam has only managed to score 485 runs.

Pakistan find themselves on the cusp of 2-0 series defeat as they will enter the fourth day on Monday. The failure of the top order has put Pakistan in trouble in the match, despite Yasir Shah’s fighting ton and Babar Azam’s heroic 97 in the first innings.

On the back of Warner’s unbeaten 335, Australia managed to reach 589/3 in the first innings before Tim Paine called his players back. Pakistan were bundled out for 302 in the first innings, and Paine enforced follow-on on the opposition. Returning to bat, Pakistan lost three quick wickets, and reached 39/3 at stumps on Day 3, with rain forcing the umpires to call of play early.

Australia are already 1-0 ahead in the series and need seven more wickets to register a clean sweep.