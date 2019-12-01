e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Iceland Cricket brutally trolls Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq after horror show against Australia

The 23-year-old was criticised by the fans on social media, but a tweet from Iceland Cricket has garnered a lot of attention.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian paceman Pat Cummins (2/R) appeals for an LBW decision against Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq.
Australian paceman Pat Cummins (2/R) appeals for an LBW decision against Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq.(AFP)
         

Pakistan’s decision to bring Imam-ul-Haq back into the Test side in the 2nd Test as an opener, replacing middle-order batsman Haris Sohail, did not provide the desired results. The left-handed batsman was dismissed for just 2 in the first innings by Mitchell Starc, while he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for a duck in the 2nd innings. The 23-year-old was criticised by the fans on social media, but a tweet from Iceland Cricket has garnered a lot of attention.

Also read: ‘Asay hota hai bhai’: Shoaib Akhtar praises Yasir Shah after gritty ton against Australia

In a tweet from their official account, Iceland Cricket wrote: “David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career.”

 

A look at the stats reveal that Warner, who registered his maiden triple hundred in the 2nd innings, and had hammered 154 in the first innings of Brisbane Test, has scored 489 runs in his last two innings. Meanwhile, in 11 Tests under his belt, Imam has only managed to score 485 runs.

Pakistan find themselves on the cusp of 2-0 series defeat as they will enter the fourth day on Monday. The failure of the top order has put Pakistan in trouble in the match, despite Yasir Shah’s fighting ton and Babar Azam’s heroic 97 in the first innings.

Also read: Pakistan fight to avoid defeat against Australia at Adelaide

On the back of Warner’s unbeaten 335, Australia managed to reach 589/3 in the first innings before Tim Paine called his players back. Pakistan were bundled out for 302 in the first innings, and Paine enforced follow-on on the opposition. Returning to bat, Pakistan lost three quick wickets, and reached 39/3 at stumps on Day 3, with rain forcing the umpires to call of play early.

Australia are already 1-0 ahead in the series and need seven more wickets to register a clean sweep.

tags
top news
Chennai schools to remain closed on Monday after red alert for more rains
Chennai schools to remain closed on Monday after red alert for more rains
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news