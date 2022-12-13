'I'd be missing most of the matches. It's hard...': India cricketer's emotional note from hospital bed

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed shared a message for fans, where he revealed that he will be missing a good number of Ranji Trophy matches in the season, which started from Tuesday. Khaleel informed that he has been sidelined due to a medical condition and will get back to action after he is deemed fit.

The pacer shared a picture from a hospital bed on Monday and tweeted: “Dear all, it’s very hard to stay away from cricket, It's unfortunate, but due to my medical condition, I would be missing most of the matches of the upcoming Ranji season. I am on the road to recovery and will be back in the side once deemed fit. I am grateful for all the wishes.”

Khaleel represents Rajasthan in the domestic circuit and was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his last appearance in the T20 action against Mumbai, where he conceded 47 runs in his four-over quota and scalped one wicket. He picked a total of four wickets in three matches during the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Former India speedsters Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League franchise he represents, wished the bowler a speedy recovery.

Khaleel had a decent outing in the previous edition of the lucrative T20 tournament, where he claimed a total of 16 wickets from 10 matches. He averaged 19.69 in the season, but the pacer missed a number of matches due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are clubbed in Group C in the premier red-ball domestic tournament, and they open their season against Goa. As per an update on Cricbuzz, Rajasthan have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

