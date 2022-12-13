Home / Cricket / 'I'd be missing most of the matches. It's hard...': India cricketer's emotional note from hospital bed

'I'd be missing most of the matches. It's hard...': India cricketer's emotional note from hospital bed

cricket
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:17 PM IST

The pacer shared a picture from a hospital bed on Monday and tweeted an emotional note, giving fans a major update on his participation in the Ranji Trophy.

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed shares photo from hospital bed(Twitter)
India pacer Khaleel Ahmed shares photo from hospital bed(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed shared a message for fans, where he revealed that he will be missing a good number of Ranji Trophy matches in the season, which started from Tuesday. Khaleel informed that he has been sidelined due to a medical condition and will get back to action after he is deemed fit.

The pacer shared a picture from a hospital bed on Monday and tweeted: “Dear all, it’s very hard to stay away from cricket, It's unfortunate, but due to my medical condition, I would be missing most of the matches of the upcoming Ranji season. I am on the road to recovery and will be back in the side once deemed fit. I am grateful for all the wishes.”

Khaleel represents Rajasthan in the domestic circuit and was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his last appearance in the T20 action against Mumbai, where he conceded 47 runs in his four-over quota and scalped one wicket. He picked a total of four wickets in three matches during the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Also Read | 'Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys': Stokes compares England's rising star with former India captain

Former India speedsters Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League franchise he represents, wished the bowler a speedy recovery.

Khaleel had a decent outing in the previous edition of the lucrative T20 tournament, where he claimed a total of 16 wickets from 10 matches. He averaged 19.69 in the season, but the pacer missed a number of matches due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are clubbed in Group C in the premier red-ball domestic tournament, and they open their season against Goa. As per an update on Cricbuzz, Rajasthan have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
khaleel ahmed ranji trophy
khaleel ahmed ranji trophy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out