'I'd keep my mouth shut': England great reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'bowling slow' barb at Mitchell Starc

Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been dubbed the 'new king' by the Australian media, did not disappoint in his first Test Down Under as he smashed 161 runs in the second innings, paving the way for India's emphatic 295-run win in the first game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium, Perth. The 22-year-old didn't show any signs of nerves as he even sledged experienced campaigner Mitchell Starc. Australia's paceman Mitchell Starc reacts as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

Former England captain Alastair Cook has now hailed Jasiwal's confidence in having the courage to tell Starc that he is "bowling slow."

On Day 3 of the Perth Test, Jaiswal first hit Starc for a four over square leg with a stunning half sweep half slog shot. In the very same over, the left-hander then defended a delivery off the back foot. It was then that he decided to poke Starc, saying, "It's coming slow."

Speaking about the same, Cook on TNT Sports said, "And sledging Mitchell Starc, saying at a certain stage, I think he wasn't on 100, he wasn't on anything on a major score, but he's telling him you're bowling slow..."

"And I've faced Mitchell Starc and he certainly doesn't bowl slow. And if he was bowling slow, I'd keep my mouth shut and not wind him up, but have the confidence to do that as a 22-year-old," he added.

'Classy player'

Alastair Cook also said that Jaiswal is a very 'classy player'. The former England captain who led the Three Lions to a famous series win in 2012 in India also talked about the Indian opener's heroics earlier this year against the Ben Stokes-led side.

In the five-match series against England, Jaiswal scored 712 runs at a staggering average of 89 and strike rate of 79.91. He also smashed two centuries and three half-centuries.

"We've seen his celebration enough here, but it's more enjoyable against Australia than England, certainly," Cook said while referring to Jaiswal's phenomenal run in the Test series against England.

"I think he scored the most runs as any Indian player up to after 15 Test matches at the top of the order, which I'll keep saying it, no one else believes me, it's the hardest place to bat. What a classy player he is," he added.

Jaiswal will now look to continue his stellar 2024 in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests. India and Australia will now square off in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6.