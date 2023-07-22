'If Rahane can overcome inconsistency, he can be India's next Test captain': Former IND batter

Ajinkya Rahane made a stunning return to the Indian Test team after a year in wilderness. After an impressive IPL 2023 season, on the back of which he was picked for the World Test Championship final in June, Rahane left a strong impression among the selectors with scores of 89 and 46 against Australia at The Oval. However, he hasn't clicked in the series against West Indies so far which brought back concerns over his consistency which remained the pivotal reason behind him being dropped in February 2022. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that vice-captain has to score runs more consistently to remain in the Indian team amid reports of Shreyas Iyer's return. India's Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal in 2nd Test match against West Indies(AFP)

Rahane has managed just 3 and 8 in the two times he batted in the ongoing West Indies series, sparking concerns over his form even as India batting coach Vikram Rathour backed the veteran batter for the team's next tour, which will be South Africa at the end of 2023. The statement from Rathour came just few days before BCCI provided an update on Shreyas Iyer with reports claiming that the batter is likely to make a return in Asia Cup.

Speaking to media during an interaction organised by Jio Cinema on Friday, Jaffer expressed concerns on Rahane's performance in West Indies tour, but admitted that if the 35-year-old can counter that, he can not only retain his spot in the side for a longer time, he could also emerge as a captaincy option after Rohit Sharma.

"Rahane will have to show consistency in his game, which has been his problem even though he has played 80-90 Tests (84). Consistency has been an issue, he will have to overcome it because India have a good captaincy option in him after Rohit Sharma is done. Rahane will have to make runs, and then everything else will follow," he said.

Jaffer admitted that Rahane still has age of his side and that he can make a difference, after expressing regret over the latter's missed opportunity to elevate himself as India captain during his poor run of form which eventually led to him facing the axe.

"If his form was great from that Australia series after that 36 all-out, the way he led, scored a hundred in Melbourne… had his form remained the same, he would have been the next Test captain. But he lost his form and got dropped," he said.

"However, he reinvented himself in the IPL and got a chance in the WTC final. He was appointed the vice-captain as well, because the Indian selectors see a good leader in him. He still has age on his side but he needs to score runs, if he does not then he will find it difficult," he added.

Difficult for a Pujara return

Jaffer also believes that it will be difficult for veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara to script a return to the Test team, given that there will be an eye on the younger players in the new WTC cycle of 2023-25.

"As far as Pujara is concerned, I feel it will be a little difficult going forward," the former India opener said.

"You also have to start looking at the new boys for the next World Test Championship cycle. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will come back. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been successful. (Shubman) Gill will play in all three formats. I feel it will be difficult for Pujara to make a comeback."

