If being boring gets the job done, it’s worth it: Jack Leach

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:55 IST

Like every other sportsperson, England off-spinner Jack Leach is also spending time at home as the entire world battles with coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and self-isolation have been advised by world authorities in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 18,000 lives.

At such a time, Leach has an interesting advice for all people across the world. Drawing from his own experience, the off-spinner has advised people to let Ben Stokes “do his thing”.

“Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing. Stay at home,” Leach said in a tweet.

Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it’s definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps. One ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing #StayAtHome https://t.co/TLudq6gVcc — Jack Leach (@jackleach1991) March 24, 2020

Last year, Stokes and Leach were involved in one of the most historic partnerships Test cricket has ever seen. During the last Ashes series, the duo had helped England register one of their most memorable wins.

ALSO READ: ‘He just had a shocker’: Shane Warne, Aaron Finch left ‘confused’ after Australia PM’s Covid-19 presser

During the third Ashes Test, Stokes, who was England’s World Cup hero -- smashed 135 runs as the Three Lions at Headingley. During the course of that last wicket 76-run partnership with Stokes, Leach also played his part to perfection and remained unbeaten on one after facing 17 balls.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill, affecting the sporting calendar in a massive way as most of the major events, including the Olympics, have been postponed.