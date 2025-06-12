'Shubman Gill needs to understand not to bowl Bumrah...': Ganguly tells Gambhir to monitor new India Test captain

Jasprit Bumrah's workload will be the biggest headache for the Indian team management heading into the Test series against England starting June 20 — especially after chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that the senior pacer is unlikely to feature in all five matches, owing to clear instructions from the BCCI medical team and physios. This has left head coach Gautam Gambhir with the tricky task of figuring out which games would be best to deploy Bumrah. However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, offered a 'cheat code' for how India could make the most of Bumrah in their bid to win a Test series in England. Sourav Ganguly had his say on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management(PTI/AP)

Speaking to RevSportz, Ganguly said he has his fingers crossed over Bumrah's fitness throughout the series. He added that even if the management feels the need to rest him for the second game, "so be it" — but stressed that Bumrah must play the final two matches.

"Hoping Bumrah remains fit for the five Test matches. Even if it means giving him a break after the 2nd Test match, and then getting him back for the 4th and 5th, because a fit Bumrah will be very important," he said.

The India legend then cautioned the new Test captain Shubman Gill on how to utilise Bumrah during the matches and urged Gambhir too keep a close eye on the proceedings and according guide the skipper.

"Shubman Gill needs to understand not to bowl Bumrah into the ground. Use him as a wicket-taker, use him in short spells, so that he remains fit for five Test matches. And make sure the others [chip in] – young Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, has got tremendous fitness and ability, and is a warhorse. Make sure Bumrah is used as a wicket-taker. He has got to understand that, and I am sure Gautam [Gambhir] is there, and the senior players there, they will guide him," Ganguly added.

‘India can win if…’

Although the Ben Stokes-led side will be heading into the series as favourites in the wake of the sudden retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ganguly reckoned that if Bumrah can remain fit for even four matches, India could claim their first series win in England in over a decade.

"Very inexperienced batting line-up at the moment on paper. Obviously, on the field, it's different. With [Joe] Root, [Harry] Brook, [Ben] Stokes, [Ben] Duckett, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, it's a good Test team. But still, nothing stops India from winning. There is no one favourite in sports. India, if they work hard and Bumrah stays fit even for four tests, will win this series."