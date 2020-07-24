‘If child is not chubby, there’s something wrong’: Virat Kohli reveals his mother’s concerns while following fitness regime

cricket

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 07:45 IST

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world of cricket. Kohli increased his focus on fitness in the early 2010s and that has reaped rich rewards for the batsmen and for his country. Since changing his fitness regime, Kohli has transformed into a run-machine while making increasing the fitness standards for the Indian team. He follows a strict diet plan and rigourous training routine to keep himself in shape throughout the year. However, he faced difficulties in convincing his mother about his new fitness routine during the initial phase.

While speaking to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, skipper Kohli revealed that it was “so difficult” for him to convince his mother that he is fine after she showed concerns when the cricketer got leaner by following a fitness regime.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Kohli is interacting with teammate Mayank.

“My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say. They (mothers) didn’t understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport you’re playing,” Kohi said in the video.

“If the child is not looking chubby, that means there’s something wrong with him or he is sick. So I was always like I am not sick. Every other day I had to convince her that I am not sick and I am doing this because I want to play. It was so difficult to convince her,” he added.

Kohli further stated, “That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and next day when you wake up and hear that ‘Tu toh beemaar lag raha hai’ (you are looking sick)... But yeah, good times.”

The Indian cricket team has not played any international match since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, due to the deadly virus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

The international cricket marked its return on July 8 when England hosted West Indies for a Test match. England leveled the three-match Test series after winning the second Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)