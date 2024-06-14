'If David Warner opens bowling...': Scotland star reacts to Hazlewood's comment with unusual remark before AUS vs SCO

Scotland opener Michael Jones found amusement in Josh Hazlewood’s comment suggesting it would be beneficial for Australia and other teams if England were eliminated from the Super Eight race, hinting that Scotland could influence the outcome. However, Pat Cummins did later clarify that Hazlewood's remark was made in jest, emphasising that Australia would never manipulate a game, as it goes against the spirit of cricket. Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot from a delivery of England's Moeen Ali(PTI)

The possibility of Australia aiding Scotland in maintaining their superior net run rate (NRR) became irrelevant after England's emphatic victory over Oman on Thursday, which significantly boosted their own NRR. With an NRR of 3.081, England now surpassed Scotland's 2.164.

To advance, England need to win their final Group B match against Namibia while also hoping that Scotland does not upset Australia. The race for the Super Eight remains intense, with each team striving to secure their position in the next stage of the tournament.

“I was watching it (Hazlewood’s comments) live actually, laughing to myself,” Jones was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“I watched that interview and I watched Tim Paine when he was saying they should field half a side. I’m not particularly close to them, I don’t know any of the Australian players, but it would be good if we could have a little word and sort something out,” Jones said.

“The rivalry between England and Australia is massive. If they want to play that way then happy days. We won’t be complaining. If they want to let David Warner open the bowling or something like that it would be pretty funny,” he added.

England decimate Oman

Adil Rashid took 4-11 and England boosted its chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 on Thursday en route to an eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champions.

Phil Salt launched the first two balls of the England innings for sixes before being bowled third ball in a dramatic start as his team chased the fastest-possible win.

It reached 50-2 from a record 3.1 overs — 20 deliveries, including a no-ball — led by captain Jos Buttler's 24 from eight balls.