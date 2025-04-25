Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'If he is happy thinking he is a crorepati, then we won't...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on notice, word of caution issued

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 25, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, received a word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag. Here's what he had to say. 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, announced his arrival in style when he played his first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for Rajasthan Royals. He hit the first ball he faced in the tournament for a six, leaving everyone's jaws dropped. In the next fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the teen sensation scored 16 runs, including two sixes. However, the youngster has now received a fresh word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a fresh word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag.(ANI )
Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a fresh word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag.(ANI )

The India legend has urged Vaibhav Suryavanshi to aim to play the IPL for many years to come, and he shouldn't be content with just playing 1-2 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He also urged the youngster to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's playbook.

In both the matches against Lucknow Super Giants and RCB, Suryavanshi looked to take the game on from ball No.1, but he did not once look to get his eye in.

"If you step out knowing that you will get praised for doing well and criticised for not doing well, you will remain grounded. I have seen many players who come and get fame from one or two matches, then do not do anything because they think that they have become a star player," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Suryavanshi must aim to play for 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli; he started playing when he was 19 years old, and now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," he added.

All you need to know about Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, was priced at the base value of INR 30 lakh in the mega auction. Rajasthan Royals then picked him up for INR 1.10 crore. He then broke the record for being the youngest player to be picked in the auction.

He had to wait eight matches in the IPL 2025 season to get his first game in the tournament. He played against Lucknow Super Giants after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to a side strain.

Suryavanshi then scored 34 runs off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter smashed a gigantic six off the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals lost their fifth match in a row after stumbling against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The inaugural IPL champions are now languishing in eighth place in the points table.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'If he is happy thinking he is a crorepati, then we won't...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on notice, word of caution issued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On