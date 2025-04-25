'If he is happy thinking he is a crorepati, then we won't...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on notice, word of caution issued

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, announced his arrival in style when he played his first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for Rajasthan Royals. He hit the first ball he faced in the tournament for a six, leaving everyone's jaws dropped. In the next fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the teen sensation scored 16 runs, including two sixes. However, the youngster has now received a fresh word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag. Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a fresh word of caution from former India batter Virender Sehwag.(ANI )

The India legend has urged Vaibhav Suryavanshi to aim to play the IPL for many years to come, and he shouldn't be content with just playing 1-2 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He also urged the youngster to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's playbook.

In both the matches against Lucknow Super Giants and RCB, Suryavanshi looked to take the game on from ball No.1, but he did not once look to get his eye in.

"If you step out knowing that you will get praised for doing well and criticised for not doing well, you will remain grounded. I have seen many players who come and get fame from one or two matches, then do not do anything because they think that they have become a star player," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Suryavanshi must aim to play for 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli; he started playing when he was 19 years old, and now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," he added.

All you need to know about Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, was priced at the base value of INR 30 lakh in the mega auction. Rajasthan Royals then picked him up for INR 1.10 crore. He then broke the record for being the youngest player to be picked in the auction.

He had to wait eight matches in the IPL 2025 season to get his first game in the tournament. He played against Lucknow Super Giants after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to a side strain.

Suryavanshi then scored 34 runs off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter smashed a gigantic six off the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals lost their fifth match in a row after stumbling against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The inaugural IPL champions are now languishing in eighth place in the points table.