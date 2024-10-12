'If I go to the auction…': Rishabh Pant concerned about going unsold? Asks fans to predict his price tag in viral tweet

Rishabh Pant made a strong comeback to Test cricket in the recent two-match series vs Bangladesh, getting a century (109) in the first fixture. Pant suffered a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, and was out of action for more than a year. Rishabh Pant hasn't played for any other IPL team other than DC.(ANI)

He made his comeback in IPL 2024, and then made his international return in the T20 World Cup, in which India defeated South Africa in the final.

What did Rishabh Pant say?

Known to be active on social media, Pant surprised fans with a random post past midnight. Taking to X, he wrote, "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??"

Reacting to Pant, one fan wrote, “Late night drunk thoughts..”

Another fan commented, "20cr+ definitely without any doubt".

"You are a good player, you will definitely find a buyer. Anyway do well and do the best, this is my best wishes", another fan commented.

Pant has registered 3284 runs in 111 IPL matches, at a strike rate of 148.93. He has registered a ton and 18 half-centuries in his IPL career.

In particular, DC fans will be hoping that their franchise retrain Pant, as he is the skipper. He hasn't played for any other team since his IPL debut.

Pant was one of the three players retained by Delhi ahead of the 2018 auction, and responded with a season where he scored close to 700 runs. He was named DC skipper ahead of IPL 2021, and was retained ahead of IPL 2022.

It is not yet known if DC will retain Pant ahead of the mega auction. He was purchased by DC ahead of IPL 2016, on the same day he smacked a ton for India U-19, leading them to the U-19 World Cup semi-finals. In his third match of the season, Pant hammered 69 runs off 40 balls against Gujarat Lions. Meanwhile then in the 2017 season, he registered 97 runs off 43 balls against the same side. In IPL 2018, he slammed an unbeaten knock of 128* off 63 deliveries vs SRH, which was then the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in IPL history.