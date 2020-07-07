If I have to pick one player to gun down a big run-chase, Kohli is my man: Nasser Hussain

cricket

Virat Kohli is called ‘Master of Chase’ for a reason. The India captain has made a career out of successfully chasing down stiff targets. Kohli averages a whopping 141.85 in successful chases of 300-plus targets, and with 993 runs from 10 innings, including seven centuries, the India captain continues to ace big chases for India.

It is that very trait of which has convinced former England captain Nasser Hussain to put his money on Kohli as the chase-master. Recall the epic quarterfinal of the 2016 World T20, or the whirlwind 100* off 52 against Australia in Jaipur, the 183 against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup or the 133* off 86 against Sri Lanka in Hobart, Kohli has been a prominent feature in India’s successful run chases.

Hussain believes what makes Kohli the chaser a cut above the rest is his ability to read the match and process in his mind the approach he’s going to take to gun the target down. Kohli himself had stated how he likes to break down the targets in order to secure successful chases, and adding to that, the former England captain reckons that all the India skipper likes to do is keep an eye to that number his team needs to get.

“If you ask me to name one person, I want in a run chase in white-ball cricket, it would be Kohli because he sees that winning target and that’s all he’s interested in. So, he’s his own man, he’s got better at certain things or still certain areas I’d like to see Kohli improve on,” Hussain said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Besides his ability to chase down big totals, Hussain lauded Kohli for being able to successfully balance his batting and captaincy, but pointed out the need to make proper team selections. Kohli is known to make too many changes in his Playing XI, especially in Tests and Hussain feels that while there are many boxes Kohli the captain has ticked, team selection is something the India skipper can work on.

“I call him the tinker man. Every over, you have to change the field, he’s running up changing things, he tinkers a little bit too much. Selection - I know people say what’s that got to do with Kohli, but you got to have a selection plan,” Hussain added.

“I think India did a lot of things well, I’m not sure selection is one of them. Coming to a World Cup, not knowing who your No. 4 is when you got so many great batsmen in India, their selection issues that need to be sorted out, but the whole point of captaincy is to win games of cricket. And if you look at Kohli’s record as a captain, it is right up there with the best there’s ever been.”