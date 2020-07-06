e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli conflict of interest charge: Cornerstone refutes claim

Virat Kohli conflict of interest charge: Cornerstone refutes claim

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:00 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Mumbai, Hindustan Times
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock during the second T20 international match between India and South Africa, in Mohali, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock during the second T20 international match between India and South Africa, in Mohali, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)
         

Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, Virat Kohli’s managers for over a decade, have refuted conflict of interest charges against the India captain.

In response to a complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta, with the BCCI ethics officer, that Kohli violates rule 38 (4) in the BCCI rule book, pertaining to conflict of interest, Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh issued a media statement.

“This is with reference to the recent “conflict of interest” speculations surrounding Virat and Cornerstone. It is unfortunate to repeatedly see Virat’s name being dragged into absurd allegations every now and then. Such speculations are based entirely on conjecture, nothing more,” the statement said.

In his complaint, Gupta’s charge is that, Kohli, apart from being a player is also a contractual entity as per rule 38(4)(o) of the BCCI constitution. He backs his claims with publicly available documents where Kohli’s co-directors at Virat Kohli Sports LLP and Cornerstone Ventures Pvt Ltd are also co-directors in Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd that contracts India cricketers. The complaint also mentions the case of Chisel, a chain of gym and fitness centres, which is jointly owned by Kohli, with CSE, the sister concern of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment.

Without delving into specifics, Sajdeh said Kohli is nothing more than its contracted client, like all other cricketers. “Virat is a contracted, exclusive client of Cornerstone exactly like the rest of our esteemed talent roster. And as a responsible agency, we once again reiterate that there is no question of any conflict of interest with Virat or any other of our talent for that matter.”

Cornerstone dismisses the complaint, saying it’s motivated with vested interest. “Third parties with whatever vested interests prefer to think otherwise. I request them to simply check all facts before jumping to their own conclusions. We carry out our business in a very professional and transparent manner which can be easily verified from the documents filed with public authorities from time to time. This is all we have to say on this matter once and for all.”

BCCI Ethics officer DK Jain has said he is examining the complaint before deciding if a case is made against Kohli.

