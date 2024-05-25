'If India asked me to be their coach, I'd accept in a heartbeat': England legend ready to work with Rohit Sharma and co.

The Indian coaching job might as well be one of the most high-profile jobs in world cricket at the moment. Earlier this month, the BCCI invited applications for the role after its secretary, Jay Shah, confirmed that Rahul Dravid's tenure would end following next year's T20 World Cup. While Dravid is unlikely to apply again, some big names like Gautam Gambhir, Stephen Fleming, and Mahela Jayawardene, among others, are reported to be in contention. India captain Rohit Sharma and teammates Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul(BCCI Twitter)

While it is uncertain whether he has applied, England's former spinner Graeme Swann has apparently expressed his interest in the role, too. During an event in Delhi, Swann stated that he would accept an offer from BCCI “in a heartbeat.”

“If India asked me to become their coach, I'd do it in a heartbeat! I love this place,” Swann told Sports Tak.

While Swann was one of the leading spinners in world cricket during his time as an active cricketer, he hasn't been particularly experienced when it comes to coaching. Recently, however, he was part of the coaching group for the England Lions ahead of the senior team's tour of India, where he provided expertise on Indian conditions.

Swann on Andy Flower

While Andy Flower – the former England coach who also worked with Swann – has confirmed that he won't be applying for the India role, Swann stated that Rohit Sharma's men would've been “lucky” to have worked with him. Flower stated that he is prioritising franchise cricket at the moment, and “is happy” with coaching the teams in multiple T20 leagues.

“Andy was an incredible coach for England when I played. He took us to no.1 in the world, and was the best coach I've played under. India would be lucky to have him,” Swann said.

“India... you've got such a strong squad, such a highly talented players, that whoever gets the job... it will be the biggest coaching job in world cricket these days. Whoever gets it, hope they bringing success because they are really under the microscope.”

Flower is currently the coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, and took them to the Playoffs in an incredible comeback; the side had lost seven of its first 8 matches but registered six successive wins to clinch an Eliminator berth. RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals in the knockout match earlier this week.