‘If it was India taking that catch…’: McGrath on Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in WTC final

Shubman Gill's dismissal in India's second innings turned out to be a crucial and much-talked-about event in the WTC final. Crucial because India were scoring nearly six runs an over till then with Gill and Rohit giving it back to the Australian pacers. Much-talked-about because the catch that Cameron Green took was a debatable one. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs with no soft signal as the rules have changed. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough decided that Green had fingers underneath the ball and was in full control of the catch before his left hand was dragged on the grass and therefore, gave Gill the marching orders. Shubman Gill was dismissed after Cameron Green took a brilliant catch

India captain Rohit Sharma, who was batting with Gill in the middle, certainly did not agree as the grimace on his face showed immediately after 'OUT' was flashed on the big screen. Gill, too walked off shaking his head and hours after the close of play on Day 4, he took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share his disappointment. He was fined 100% of his match fees by the ICC for this act.

The catch was debated a lot in the commentary box with Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri taking turns to demonstrate the incident. Needless to say, the Indian and Australian camps had contrasting views on the matter.

After the match, which Australia won by 209 runs to lift their maiden WTC title, Australia legend Glenn McGrath was also asked about the controversial catch by Cameroon Green to dismiss Shubman Gill, he said, "I think most of those catches are out. We find ways to give it not out which I like to go the other way. So, I was happy with it."

The former fast bowler said he would have had the same opinion if any fielder from the Indian side had taken that catch. "And if it was India taking that catch, I would have been happy too. I'm not just saying from an Australian perspective but the way it goes."

McGrath predicts a 5-0 Ashes win in Australia's favour

McGrath, who is known to make predictions ahead of the Ashes series, said it's going to be a great contest between Australia and England.

"It (WTC) was a perfect lead-up for Australia into the Ashes, gives them a lot of confidence and to play in the conditions. So, I think they are in a good spot.

"England, there's a lot of talk about Bazball and I'm a big fan. I like that backing yourself, going out there, being positive, fourth innings to go out and play your shot, it's an aggressive mindset, and if you can get on top of the bowlers, you can score runs quickly and put the pressure back on them.

"My prediction is 5-nil."

The Ashes begins on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON