'If bowlers concede a boundary, I know he'll shout at me': Bharat Arun on how Ravi Shastri 'hates' leaking runs
India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun have been friends for a long time. But their strong relationship doesn’t mean Shastri goes easy on Arun when the Indian bowlers leak runs during Test matches. Shastri, in fact, ‘hates’ the Indian bowlers going for runs so much that he ends up ‘shouting’ at Arun at times during a match, revealed the Indian bowling coach.
Arun, who has been one of the main reasons behind India’s rise in producing a pool of Test-match quality fast bowlers, said Shastri watches the match from the dressing room shouts at him when a bowler is hit for a boundary.
"He (Ravi Shastri) will follow the match from the dressing room. But he absolutely hates it when a bowler concedes a boundary,” Arun told India off-spinner Ravichandran during an interaction in the latter’s YouTube channel.
“He doesn't want bowlers to concede a run. That's what he wants. When we bowl, we should keep on taking wickets. And when they are bowling, we should keep on scoring runs. If someone concedes two boundaries, he will shout. If someone concedes a boundary, I know that I am going to be shouted at," said Arun.
India’s bench strength was hailed as one of the best after their second-string attack managed to beat Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
Despite injuries to the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and also Jasprit Bumrah, India managed to bowl Australia out twice in the fourth Test as the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took centrestage.
India were also without regular captain Virat Kohli, who went back home for the firth of his first child after the first Test in Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front and Arun said Rahane has nerves of steel.
"When it comes to Ajinkya, he is a calm person. Rahane might look calm from the outside but there is a steely nerve in him. He backs players and looks calm and even if a bowler goes wrong, he might not be scared of the captain. He knows that he will be backed. With Virat Kohli, if you bowl two bad balls, it might look like he will get angry, but that's just his energy. Ajinkya brings the calmness, of course, even if he buys-in the plan, he makes sure he executes it to the T," said Arun.
