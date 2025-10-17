'If they don't get runs in this series…': Agarkar lays down the law on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup dream

Ajit Agarkar has spoken once again. And this time, more descriptive and elaborative than ever before. The BCCI's chairman of selectors has been asked about the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a gazillion times. Perhaps if he had a penny for each time someone asked him this, he would be a millionaire. Not to say that he isn't irrespective. But Agarkar, a former India pacer and a World Cup winner for himself, knows what all boxes a player needs to tick to make it to the biggest cricketing spectacle in South Africa two years from now. Kohli and Rohit are world beaters – arguably the best batting duo Indian cricket has ever seen after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly – but the fact is they both don't play enough cricket. And although their road to the 2027 World Cup starts Sunday, the African Safari is far from guaranteed. From left: Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Considering all these things, Agarkar refused to put Kohli and Rohit on trial. Once again, emphasising the importance of staying in the present, Agarkar neither committed nor discarded Kohli-Rohit and their chances of playing the World Cup.

"They are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. Like I said, they have been incredible players for a long time. And it’s probably not the forum to keep harping on individuals because you want to try and focus on the team and what the team wants to achieve. And in two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. Why only them? It could be some younger player too," Agarkar said during the NDTV World Cup Summit 2025 on Friday.

"Kohli, Rohit not on trial", insists Agarkar

India plays three ODIs in Australia, followed by three more against South Africa at home. In 2026, the team is scheduled to fly out to New Zealand and England for a set of ODIs as well. In fact, between now and the World Cup, India has 27 matches already lined up, with more to come in 2027. Can Kohli and Rohit last that long? Only time can answer this question. But Agarkar insisted that the two won't be judged on a series-by-series basis.

"That would be a bit silly, isn't it?" Agarkar said on being asked whether Kohli and Rohit would be assessed after every series. "When a guy averages over 50, and the other is close to it. You are not going to put them on trial for every game, but 2027 is a long way ahead. Both play one format. They are playing after what… 7 months. They haven't had a lot of cricket. Once they start playing, then you assess. They have achieved all they had to in terms of winning trophies, but also runs.

"It’s not that if both of them don’t get runs this series, that will be the reason they won’t be here. Or because they get 300 runs, that will be the reason. 2027 is still a long way ahead. We will see how the team shapes up. We have some ideas, and as we go along, we will see how the team is progressing."