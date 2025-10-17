Ajit Agarkar 'might call' Mohammed Shami after his outburst over no-selection: 'Had multiple conversations with him'

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Mohammed Sami’s ongoing exclusion from the Indian cricket team during his appearance at the NDTV World Leaders Meet. He offered clarity on the fitness versus selection debate that has dominated the Indian cricket discussions in recent weeks. BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Agarkar was asked about Shami’s recent comments regarding his fitness and availability. The chief selector responded with measured remarks that praised Shami’s abilities while reiterating the selection panel’s position on match fitness and game time.

Agarkar clears the air

“Look, he is an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me,” Agarkar said. “But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn’t. And our domestic season has just started. So we’ll see if he is fit enough.”

The chief selector elaborated on the selection committee’s approach, saying, “This is the first round of Ranji games that’s going on. We’ll find out in a couple more games if he’s fit. Look, with his quality, if he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like Shami?”

Agarkar further referenced the selection panel’s earlier attempts to include the veteran pacer, noting, “What we found in the last six, eight months to a year, even leading to the Australia tour, which we were desperate to have him on, unfortunately, his fitness wasn’t there. And if he does in a few months, who knows, the story might be different. But at this point, as far as I know, he wasn’t fit enough for that England tour.”

Shami’s previous dig at the selection committee

The remarks come days after Shami told reporters in Kolkata that he is fit and playing Ranji Trophy for Bengal. The 35-year-old pacer, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, questioned his exclusion from the recent squads, stating, “If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal. If I can play four-dayers, I can also play 50-over cricket.”

Mohammed Shami was named in Bengal’s squad for the 2025-26 season of the Ranji Trophy and featured in their opening match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens on October 15. The veteran pacer has been working his way back through domestic cricket after recovering from Achilles tendon surgery that sidelined him for an extended period.

Agarkar has clarified his communication with players, saying, “My phone is always on for most players, and I have had multiple chats with him for the last few months. I don’t want to try and give you a headline here.”

The comments from Agarkar suggest that Shami’s pathway back to the Indian team depends on demonstrating sustained fitness in the domestic season. The selection panel is constantly monitoring his progress closely over the coming round of the Ranji season.