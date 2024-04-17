'If Virat Kohli had scored this century...': India great demands same respect for Jos Buttler as Dhoni and other Indians

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Jos Buttler after his incredible century on Tuesday night to trump Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. It was a one-man show from Buttler as he single-handedly helped Rajasthan Royals claim the win and retain the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table. The Englishman remained unbeaten on 107 and snatched the win from KKR on the final ball of the game. Jos Buttler smashed a match-winning ton against KKR.(AFP)

It was Buttler's 7th ton in IPL as he pipped Chris Gayle in the tally of most centuries in cash-rich league as he is now just behind Virat Kohli who has breached the triple-digit mark 8 times in the tournament.

Harbhajan called Buttler a special player and said he didn't get the same appreciation as compared to the Indian stars.

"He is a special player. He is a player of a different level. Jos Buttler hasn't done this for the first time. He has done this many times and we will see him doing this job many times going forward as well. He is an incredible player. We don't talk much about him because he is not an Indian player," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

The veteran spinner further gave examples of Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he suggested that Buttler should be given the same respect.

"If Virat Kohli had scored this century, we would have sung his praises for two months, just like we talk about MS Dhoni's four (three) sixes. We should celebrate him just like we celebrate our players because he is also one of the legends of the game," the former India spinner added.

Buttler has already scored two match-winning centuries this season and both of them came while chasing in crucial situations. The English batter held his nerves on Tuesday when the wickets kept tumbling from the other end as he shared a 38-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Avesh Khan. He took the onus on himself and didn't let tailender Avesh play any ball and finished the match on his own.

Harbhajan talked about Buttler's incredible knock and said the RR opener showed his experience as he held his composure and didn't let the pressure mount on him.

"He was very calm and composed and just continued to do his job. Whenever he got an opportunity, he hit fours and sixes, and took singles and doubles. He kept moving the game forward. When batters are getting out from the other end, it's very important to hold your composure and play your own game," he elaborated.