'If we play well against Ashwin, Jadeja...': Maxwell reveals Australia’s game plan vs India, makes big Bumrah revelation

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to begin on November 22 in Australia, all eyes will be on India's form in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Playing at home, India sealed a 280-run win in Chennai. Meanwhile, Day 1 of the ongoing second Test got called off due to rain. Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during a Test match.(AP)

In the first Test, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were key to India's success. In the first innings, the pair's rescue act saved the home side, whose top order crumbled. Meanwhile in the bowling department, the duo wrapped up proceedings in the second innings.

What did Glenn Maxwell say?

Hailing the pair, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell pointed out their importance to the Indian camp. Speaking to Star Sports, he said, "I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we've faced consistently, and the battles we've had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game."

"If we play well against those two (Ashwin, Jadeja), we'll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they've had a field day and run through us. Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age," he added.

On Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai, Ashwin arrived when India were 144/6. The 38-year-old hammered 113 runs off 133 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes to take India to 376. Meanwhile, Jadeja smacked 86 off 124 balls, packed with 10 fours and two sixes.

While bowling, Jadeja took two wickets in the first innings, and he added three more in the second. Meanwhile, Ashwin took a six-wicket haul in the second innings. The pair will be key to India's plan against Australia.

Maxwell also had special praise for Jasprit Bumrah, and made a huge revelation. "And probably, more recently, Jasprit Bumrah. I was there in his first year of the IPL in 2013 at Mumbai and pretty much faced him every day in the nets. To see him evolve from a young, untapped talent to what he is now—the probably best bowler across all three formats—is a pretty amazing story," he said.