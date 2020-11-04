‘If you aren’t part of fit bus, you get moved aside’: Michael Vaughan thinks Rohit Sharma may not be ‘fit’ to make it to Virat Kohli’s Indian team

cricket

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:35 IST

Since Virat Kohli has taken over the reins of the Indian team, he has inculcated the ideology of physical fitness in the entire team. Kohli has not only led the way for cricketers from India to focus on staying fit, but has also inspired cricketers from other parts of the world to focus on this aspect of the sport.

Also Read | ‘Hamstring is absolutely fine’, Rohit Sharma looking to ‘play few more games’

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan believes that the same might be the reason that may have led to Rohit Sharma missing out from the Indians squad for Australia.

Also Read | ‘Don’t think it is possible that Shastri was unaware about Rohit’s situation’: Sehwag ‘doesn’t agree’ with India head coach

“From Ravi Shastri’s statement, it reads to me that they want him to get more conditioned in the body. Maybe he’s not quite as fit. We know the kind of bus Virat Kohli drives is a very fit one. If you are not part of the fit bus, you kind of get moved aside, does not matter who you are. That’s the matter, maybe he is not as fit as he could be,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan further went on to add that the Indian team should be clear about the situation and explain why Rohit was not included in the squad.

“If Rohit Sharma has got an injury, tell us what the injury is. Make it very clear, that look he’s got a hamstring problem. Fine, not a problem, we understand that is why he is not playing. If it is just that because he is not playing because he might get injured, I have never heard that before in my life,” Vaughan said.

“I have never heard that in a cricket team. A batsman is not playing because he might get injured. I have seen it with bowlers, like in football, a player might reach a stage where they have played so much that injury is minutes away - I have seen that with bowlers. I have never heard the same with a batsman.”

“I am intrigued about the next week or so - how it plays with Rohit Sharma, if he does play, then surely he is going to Australia. I can’t see why he would not go to Australia if he is playing in the IPL.”

Vaughan added that India has not managed the situation in the right manner.

“I am intrigued about the way it’s been handled. It’s very odd and strange that it’s not open and honest. It seems like it doesn’t need to be the way it is. It’s Rohit Sharma - if he’s injured, tell us he’s injured. That’s not a problem - players do get injured,” he said.