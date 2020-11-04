e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘If you aren’t part of fit bus, you get moved aside’: Michael Vaughan thinks Rohit Sharma may not be ‘fit’ to make it to Virat Kohli’s Indian team

‘If you aren’t part of fit bus, you get moved aside’: Michael Vaughan thinks Rohit Sharma may not be ‘fit’ to make it to Virat Kohli’s Indian team

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has weighed in on Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from India’s squads for the tour of Australia, believing the high fitness standards set by Virat Kohli could be the reason behind the batsman’s omission.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC 2019 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC 2019 World Cup.(Getty Images)
         

Since Virat Kohli has taken over the reins of the Indian team, he has inculcated the ideology of physical fitness in the entire team. Kohli has not only led the way for cricketers from India to focus on staying fit, but has also inspired cricketers from other parts of the world to focus on this aspect of the sport.

Also Read | ‘Hamstring is absolutely fine’, Rohit Sharma looking to ‘play few more games’

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan believes that the same might be the reason that may have led to Rohit Sharma missing out from the Indians squad for Australia.

Also Read | ‘Don’t think it is possible that Shastri was unaware about Rohit’s situation’: Sehwag ‘doesn’t agree’ with India head coach

“From Ravi Shastri’s statement, it reads to me that they want him to get more conditioned in the body. Maybe he’s not quite as fit. We know the kind of bus Virat Kohli drives is a very fit one. If you are not part of the fit bus, you kind of get moved aside, does not matter who you are. That’s the matter, maybe he is not as fit as he could be,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan further went on to add that the Indian team should be clear about the situation and explain why Rohit was not included in the squad.

“If Rohit Sharma has got an injury, tell us what the injury is. Make it very clear, that look he’s got a hamstring problem. Fine, not a problem, we understand that is why he is not playing. If it is just that because he is not playing because he might get injured, I have never heard that before in my life,” Vaughan said.

“I have never heard that in a cricket team. A batsman is not playing because he might get injured. I have seen it with bowlers, like in football, a player might reach a stage where they have played so much that injury is minutes away - I have seen that with bowlers. I have never heard the same with a batsman.”

“I am intrigued about the next week or so - how it plays with Rohit Sharma, if he does play, then surely he is going to Australia. I can’t see why he would not go to Australia if he is playing in the IPL.”

Vaughan added that India has not managed the situation in the right manner.

“I am intrigued about the way it’s been handled. It’s very odd and strange that it’s not open and honest. It seems like it doesn’t need to be the way it is. It’s Rohit Sharma - if he’s injured, tell us he’s injured. That’s not a problem - players do get injured,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In