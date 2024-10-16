Menu Explore
'If you delay it more, we have another World Cup...': Mithali Raj addresses removal of Harmanpreet Kaur as India captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 16, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Team India faced a group stage exit in the Women's T20 World Cup, facing two defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

Team India endured a forgettable outing in the Women's T20 World Cup, as the. Haarmanpreet Kaur-led side was knocked out in the group stage. India faced defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament, and while the side did defeat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their next two matches, India couldn't finish the group stage on a high, facing a narrow 9-run defeat to defending champions Australia.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks off the field after losing to Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium(AP)

This was India's fourth T20 World Cup campaign under Harmanpreet's captaincy, and the side's worst performance under the skipper. In the previous three editions, India reached at least the semi-finals. The poor performances have sparked criticism over the side's failure to step up in big-ticket events, and India's former women's captain Mithali Raj didn't mince her words as she talked about the exit.

During a chat with PTI, Raj insisted that the best time to take a call on a potential captaincy change is now. The legendary Indian batter referenced the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India next year, stating that it will be too late for the board if a decision on captaincy isn't taken immediately.

“It's up to BCCI and the selectors to take a call but If they are looking to change this would be the ideal time because if you delay more then we have another World Cup on the horizon (2025 ODI WC). If you are not doing now, then don't do it later. Then it is too close to the World Cup,” said Raj.

“Smriti is there of course and can be a choice to consider for the selectors (has been vice-captain for long) but I personally think someone like Jemimah, she's 24, she's young, she will serve you longer in the T20’s and she’s someone who I feel on the field gets that energy. She speaks to everybody. I was very impressed by her in this tournament.”

Jemimah made effort to build momentum

Further advocating for the 24-year-old Indian player, Raj insisted that Jemimah made efforts to build momentum with the bat, but couldn't convert her starts in the tournament.

“Despite playing those cameo roles, she never could convert her starts, but she is someone who really made an effort to build a momentum if there was no momentum and if there was a momentum she tried to carry that momentum,” said Raj.

