'If you don't trust Umran Malik as bowler, it's better to...': PBKS coach's brutally honest message to SRH dugout

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have endured a rough outing in the 2023 Indian Premier League so far. The side is currently ninth in the points table with only two wins out of seven, and will most likely need a win in all of their remaining matches to stand a chance for a playoff qualification. The Sunrisers – led by Aiden Markram – suffered with inconsistency with the bat in multiple games; in their last match against Delhi Capitals, the SRH failed to chase down a lowly 145-run target on their home turf. Umran Malik(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

However, former India cricketer and current PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer has pointed out another concern for the side; their usage of Umran Malik. The star speedster leaked runs in the initial few matches and was kept out of the side before being brought back in the XI against the Capitals. However, he bowled only two overs, conceding 14 runs without a wicket.

Jaffer said that there is little point of having Umran in the XI if SRH don't plan to use him for full four overs.

“SRH are playing Umran Malik, but he bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi. Instead of him, they could have played a batter. If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman to the team. Delhi were 62/5 at one point, but Hyderabad allowed them to reach 144. If they had bowled better, things could have been easier for them. Letting Delhi make 144 was a mistake by SRH,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

Umran was the side's highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of the tournament, and earned an India call-up immediately after the end of the season. The fast bowler has sine represented the side in both limited-over formats.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will return to action with a rematch against Delhi Capitals on April 29; the DC are at the bottom of the table with the same number of wins as the Sunrisers in seven games.

