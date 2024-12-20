'If you don't come and play here...': Miandad claims PCB 'gained more than BCCI' after ICC confirms hybrid model for CT

The long battle between the BCCI and the PCB, with the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the battleground, finally came to a close as the ICC confirmed how the tournament would proceed. India are set to play their games at a neutral venue, meaning the Champions Trophy will take a hybrid model despite the protestations of the PCB. Nevertheless, the PCB did earn something of their own with a compromise, with their teams also slated to play their matches at neutral venues in tournaments hosted by India in the remainder of this ICC cycle leading up to the 2027 men’s ODI World Cup. The PCB and the BCCI reached a consensus decision regarding the Champions Trophy after several months of discussions.(Getty)

Pakistan were staunchly against giving into the demands made by the BCCI and the Indian government, but former Pakistan cricketer and captain Javed Miandad was satisfied by the outcome, stating that the PCB had done well to gain something from the negotiations in recent weeks.

Speaking to PTI, Miandad commended the approach enacted by the PCB, stating they did well to figure out a level-headed and diplomatic solution despite the initial outrage surrounding India’s refusal to play in Pakistan for the first time since 2008.

“I think the PCB took the sensible approach and instead of doing something rash and facing isolation in the ICC and among other cricket nations,” said Miandad to the PTI. “It opted for a solution where I think the PCB has gained more than the BCCI.”

Pakistan earn neutral venue allowance for upcoming tournaments

Pakistan’s teams will now be playing at neutral venues during the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, set to be hosted solely by India in September-October next year. They will also play at a neutral venue during the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka that year as India look to defend their crown in that tournament.

Pakistan had travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, playing on Indian soil after back-and-forth regarding that matter as well. This included a memorable rivalry game against India in Ahmedabad.

Miandad also lauded the PCB for sticking to its guns and not giving into the more powerful cricket board, upholding its values as it prepares to host a marquee ICC tournament for the first time in nearly 30 years. “Still Pakistan is hosting a big event after a very long time and we have sent a clear message that if you don’t come and play in our country, we will also not play in India,” concluded Miandad.

Pakistan will look to defend their 2017 crown upon the return of the Champions Trophy after a hiatus, as the eight highest-ranked men’s ODI teams face off in the tournament beginning in February 2025.