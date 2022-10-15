'If you give batters a warning, then...': Finch's blunt verdict on running out non-striker after Starc-Buttler incident

During the third and final T20I of the series between England and Australia, an incident took place between Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler that reignited the debate over the running-out-the-non-striker dismissal. During the fifth over of the game, as Mitchell Starc bowled a delivery to Dawid Malan, the Australian bowler fast bowler turned and raised his hand towards Jos Buttler, making a gesture about him backing up too early. This was seen as a warning for the batter to run out at the non-striker's end the next time Buttler left the crease before the delivery was bowled.

The dismissal, more commonly and informally known as the ‘Mankad’, was recently shifted from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section in the Marylebone Cricket Club rules. Despite the change, many believe that it is against the spirit of the game and Australia captain Aaron Finch also backed Starc's gesture following the game on Friday.

Also read: Watch: Presenter steps in after Finch, Buttler and other T20 WC captains remain silent on non-striker runout question

"I wasn't aware, had no idea about that," he said as he was asked about the incident. “I think if batters get a warning then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give the batter a warning that they are getting a little too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally.”

Asked if he would be comfortable with a bowler completing a run out, Finch only said: "Great question..."

England's Chris Woakes, who was also a part of the match, also sided with Starc on the issue. "In my eyes that's the best way to go about," he said. “I've got no issue with warning guys. I personally wouldn't run someone out [like that] but a warning, no issue with that.”

The debate surrounding the dismissal was at its height last month when India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma run non-striker Charlotte Dean out for England's final wicket of the innings. The dismissal meant India won the match, and clean-swept the ODI series 3-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON