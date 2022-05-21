'Do CSK want a captain with 200 runs at strike rate of 128?': Aussie legend on MS Dhoni's future in IPL

There were two questions that troubled Chennai Super Kings fans before the start of their final game in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) - will MS Dhoni be available for IPL 2023, and, if yes, will he remain as the captain. While Dhoni did clear the air on the first, CSK are yet to make a decision on whether he will continue as the captain next season. And weighing in on the debate, former CSK opener Matthew Hayden gave his verdict. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking to Star Sports before the start of the CSK-RR game at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, Hayden admitted that while it would be an “emotional decision” for the franchise to make given what Dhoni has delivered as a captain and the love and support garnered by the Chennai fans over the years, if individual performances are a factor than the 41-year-old doesn't stand a chance to lead the team next season.

Hayden further based his opinion by comparing Dhoni's numbers with that of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. He feels despite what Samson has delivered as a batter, which is more than Dhoni, his contributions have been questioned.

“It is a really tough one. It depends on what the franchise expects. If you want a captain who has scored 200 runs this season at a strike rate of 128, then no problem. He has still got power in the hands, he still has those reflexes behind the stumps, he has still got that great running between the wickets. He is also the most experienced captain in the entire IPL and has got those titles behind his name and that team behind him as well. But as they sit to rebuild and re-structure, how much of that is going to be MSD's contribution,” he said.

“If you look at his actual contribution then I would say there is no chance of playing on. Have a look at Samson, he has scored over 300 runs at an average of 30 and that is still questioned if it is a big enough contribution as a leader. So these are the things that will be measured and it will be a very emotional decision. Listen to the crowd how the respond to him. And that is very important and that is why I fail to buy into this conversation.”

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of the same conversation, however contradicted Hayden's words and felt that Dhoni should rather continue with his role next year.

“With the legend that MS Dhoni is, you just want him to go on and on. You cannot get enough of him, that is the thing. When Sachin retired, it was such a sad occasion, because suddenly we were thinking 'Hello! From tomorrow we are not going to see him play!' So a similarly I think for MSD we think we know he might be playing a few more matches next year and that is why we all want him to carry on,” he said.

