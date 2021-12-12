'If you're looking at a youngster, then..': Ex-India selector names batter who 'should be played' against SA

Team India will return to action in Tests on December 26, when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match series. The series will see the return of multiple first-choice players who were rested for the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand, which India won 1-0. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are among the first-teamers who will return to whites in South Africa.

The series will also see the return of middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari, whose exclusion from the New Zealand series raised eyebrows. Unlike the aforementioned names, Vihari is not a part of India's white-ball setup, and it was assumed that he was excluded. However, the batter was then named in the India ‘A’ squad for the tour of South Africa and he eventually made a return to the senior squad.

With Shreyas Iyer making a mark in the New Zealand series, Team India faces a problem of plenty and former chief selector MSK Prasad insisted that Vihari “should be played” in South Africa – however, he also acknowledged Iyer's performances and added that the team composition will play an important role in the final XI selection.

"First of all, he (Vihari) was deserving of a place in the squad for the New Zealand series at home. I think since he was not going to get an opportunity, they would have sent him for India A tour. Now in the 2nd unofficial Test, he has hit two (three) half-centuries. Yes, having somebody who has done well in away series in England, Australia and West Indies. If you are looking at a youngster, then Hanuma Vihari should be played," Prasad told India Today.

Prasad further mentioned that Vihari's selection would depend on what the team management expects from the players at particular positions.

“A lot depends on what they are expecting from the player, the role he is going to play. Hanuma Vihari is a guy who is solid in his technique. Similarly, Shreyas Iyer is someone who can bring in a little aggression,” said Prasad.

"So it all depends on the batting order and what kind of role that the team management expects of their middle-order batter. Based on that, one of them can be given an opportunity."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON