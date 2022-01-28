'If you stick with the same, adjustments will be difficult': Shastri's advice for Dravid amid IND's 'transition period'

The Indian cricket team is going through one of its most difficult period which began in October last year with the Men in Blue incurring a forgettable T20 World Cup in the UAE before the Virat Kohli captaincy row unfolded and subsequently followed with a Test and ODI series defeat against a rebuilding South Africa side.

With Kohli no longer at helm and key players missing due to injuries which has hurt the team's combination, new head coach Rahul Dravid needs to act quickly to help the team overcome this difficult phase and gear up with the two limited-overs World Cup in sight - 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri understands this period of transition in Indian cricket, and feels that Dravid and the management need to identify the right kind of players who can take the team forward in the next four-five years. He also feels that India need to mix youth and experience in the right manner and not stick with the same squad for too long in a bid to ease the adjustments.

ALSO READ: 'If he gets couple of wickets, he'll be a different bowler': Harbhajan wants India to 'stick by' 27-year-old against WI

“It’s a very important period for Indian cricket, there will be a period of transition in the next 8-10 months. It’s important to identify the right kind of players who will take you forward in 4-5 years. I always believe that there should be a mix between youth and experience. Sometimes change is needed if you aim for the future. This is the time. They need to look for youth in the next six months, need to be quick. If you stick with the same for too long a period then the adjustment will be very difficult,” he told Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar during an interaction on his YouTube channel.

India have a packed 2022 in the build up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. The team will next take on West Indies in a three-match ODI and T20I contest at home before hosting Sri Lanka.