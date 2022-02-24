'If you've started to play him, let's end that story': Ex-IND opener omits Samson in XI for 1st T20; explains why

Team India will return to action later today when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is in Lucknow. There have been a number of changes in the side – some intentional, some forced. While senior players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Chahar have been forced to miss the T20Is due to injuries.

The high number of senior absentees paved the way for new faces in the side and former India opener Aakash Chopra listed his batting order for the first T20I on Thursday. The series sees a return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the Indian team but Chopra has persisted with the top-order of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad should open with Ishan Kishan. Justifiably, it begs the question; 'Why not Sanju Samson?' I believe that if you have started to play Ishan Kishan, let's end that story whichever way it does. Maybe it has a beautiful ending. At least give him a substantial number of chances for him to capitalize. If he fails, it's fine. If you replace him after 3 games, it is going to be a struggle,” Chopra argued on his official YouTube channel.

“I want to open with Ruturaj because Rohit can bat at 3. Let Rohit play at three. Give three chances to Ruturaj as well. It will also ensure a left hand-right hand opening combination and Ruturaj will get the chances he deserves.”

Further listing down his batting order, Chopra said that there is little point in playing Samson in the middle or lower-middle order because he is a top-order batter.

“Rohit at 3, Shreyas Iyer at 4 and Deepak Hooda at 5. Why would you play Samson at 5 when he is a top-order batter? If you can't give him chances at the top, there is no point in wasting his opportunities. Instead of doing that, give chances to those who can actually play in the position. I'll have Venkatesh Iyer at six,” said Chopra.