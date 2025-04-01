'If your name isn't Rohit Sharma, you're losing your place': Michael Vaughan on MI legend's epic struggles in IPL

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are finally off the mark in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The hosts defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets as they chased down 117 runs with 49 balls to spare. However, amid a pitch-perfect performance at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma's stint with the bat once again left a lot to be desired. Rohit went back to the hut cheaply for the third time in a row, and this has now led to former England captain Michael Vaughan questioning the right-hander's approach. Rohit Sharma scored 13 runs against KKR. (AFP)

In the three matches that Mumbai Indians have played in IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma has registered scores of 0,8 and 13, aggregating just 21 runs. Even in the last five editions of the cash-rich league, Rohit has aggregated more than 400 runs just once.

Vaughan spoke about how Rohit Sharma is probably just surviving in the playing XI based on how big of a name he truly is. He also said that the performances need to come soon.

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma played as an impact sub in the fixture against KKR as well. He only came to field in the 16th over of KKR's innings.

"You look at his numbers, you've got to remember, we're judging Rohit just as a batter now, because he's not the captain. Now, I think you can get away with average numbers, and they're average numbers. If your name's not Rohit Sharma, you're probably losing your place in the side at some stage with those numbers. They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"But if he's the captain as well, and he's adding his knowledge of being a leader, the culture creator that he is, tactician that he is, and I see it on a regular basis with India, and I've seen it with Mumbai in the past, I cannot cope with those numbers. But when you're just the batter now, that's how we have to judge Rohit Sharma because he isn't the captain. He needs runs," he added.

'Not going to drop him'

However, Michael Vaughan was quick to say that he will not drop Rohit Sharma because of the X-factor he brings with him. But he said it was about time for Rohit to regain his mojo.

Out of the last five editions of the IPL, Rohit went past the 400-run mark last season. The numbers would have looked more abysmal last year had Rohit not scored a century against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I'm not saying that they'll get rid of him. I'm not going to drop him. Come on, get us off to a start. Get your flow back, get your rhythm back, get your mojo back. Because for Mumbai to go and put right what they've not done right in the first two games, it does require that senior core to produce," said Vaughan.

"And then around that, if your senior core, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, and obviously Rohit, produce their consistency, the youngsters can just enjoy the game. You say to the young players, look, just get out there and enjoy it. When you're saying to the youngsters at the minute, you're going to have to produce a bit of magic for us. It's quite hard. So I think the Rohit numbers are a real problem for the side and he has to try and get that right," he added.

Lastly, Vaughan also spoke about how he cannot understand Rohit not being the Mumbai Indians captain, especially when he is the leader of the Indian men's ODI and Test team. Last year, the franchise passed the captaincy baton to Hardik Pandya.

"I always scratch my head with Rohit Sharma in Mumbai. I always think, if he's good enough to be the Indian captain, how is he not captain in Mumbai? I can always say that because I just don't get it. He's a wonderful captain for India. He's done a great job," said Vaughan.

"You'll have to look at what's happened in the last couple of years with the whiteboard scene. Now, if he's deemed the best person to captain the national side, how can he not be the best person to captain the franchise team? He's going to play the whole season. I'm probably stirring up another pot from last year," he added.