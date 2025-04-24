'If Yuvraj Singh takes Arjun Tendulkar under his wings, he will become the next Chris Gayle': Yograj Singh does it again

Yograj Singh has done it again. Known for his outrageous remark, the former India cricketer has once again stirred the pot, this time making a mega claim for Arjun Tendulkar. Son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun trained under Yograj about two years ago, when he switched from Mumbai to make his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa. At the time, Sachin had requested Yuvraj for Yograj to train Arjun, with the move doing wonders as the youngster smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. The alliance was short-lived, but Yograj believes the sky is the limit if Arjun can now be taken under Yuvraj's wings. Arjun Tendulkar (L) and Yuvraj Singh. Are we looking at a new alliance?(PTI/AFP)

Yuvraj may not be in the news much, but his role in the rise of Shubman Gill and now Abhishek Sharma has been well-documented. If the two-time World Cup winner can work closely with Arjun, Yograj upped the stakes, confidently saying that Tendulkar Jr. can become the next Chris Gayle of international cricket.

"With regards to Arjun, I said, focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. But if Yuvraj – he and Sachin are so close – takes Sachin's son under his wings for three months, I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle. Often it happens that a fast bowler, if he undergoes a stress fracture, cannot bowl as effectively. I think that Arjun should be handed over to Yuvraj for a while," he told CricketNext.

What's been up with Arjun Tendulkar?

Arjun last played competitive cricket in December – for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A month prior, he picked up his maiden First-Class five-wicket-haul, grabbing 5/25 vs Arunachal in the Ranji Trophy. This was shortly after his figures of 4/81 against Sikkim. Arjun has played six matches for Mumbai Indians.

In 2023, he featured in 4 games, picking up three wickets, but in 2024, with MI already eliminated, Arjun bowled two full-tosses against Nicholas Pooran and was smacked for two sixes. And to make matters worse, Arjun left the field immediately due to injury, unable to complete the over. The stress fracture, which Yograj referred to, has plagued Arjun's career already.