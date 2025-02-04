Menu Explore
‘I’ll never forget Virat Kohli’s… it was hilarious': Dhawan reminisces ex- skipper's epic antics after 2013 CT triumph

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2025 11:36 AM IST

Dhawan recalled winning the CT title as a memory he will cherish forever; simultaneously, there's another remembrance from the tournament involving Virat Kohli.

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan recalled winning the 2013 Champions Trophy and shared some memorable moments from the triumphant campaign in England. Dhawan was the standout batter for India in the marquee ICC tournament in 2013 and was also named the Player of the Tournament, scoring 363 runs in five matches at an average of 90.75. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, a young Indian team beat England in the final to win the prestigious Trophy, and Rohit Sharma is now preparing to replicate the same after guiding the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Virat Kohli danced to Gangnam Style tunes after CT 2013 win.(X Image)
Virat Kohli danced to Gangnam Style tunes after CT 2013 win.(X Image)

Dhawan recalled winning the CT title as a memory he will cherish forever; simultaneously, there's another remembrance from the same tournament involving Virat Kohli. After winning the trophy, Kohli danced to the popular song Gangnam during the celebration, which went viral, and even his former teammate Dhawan couldn't forget it.

"Lifting the trophy with my teammates after such an intense tournament is one of those moments I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that! Another memory I’ll never forget is Virat’s Gangnam Style dance after the win—it was hilarious and had all of us laughing," Dhawan told Times of India.

Kohli scored crucial 48 runs in the final, which was cut short to 20 overs per side due to rain, and during the celebration, he performed a popular trend from that year - dancing to PSY's hit song Gangnam Style.

‘I miss them and will keep them in my heart forever’

Talking about his campaign, Dhawan said the centuries against South Africa and West Indies were special, but he will forever cherish the time he spent with the players in that dressing room.

"I also scored a century in my comeback match against South Africa and another one against the West Indies. But what stands out the most to me is the time spent in the dressing room with the team—those moments of fun, discussions, and team spirit were truly special. I miss them and will keep them in my heart forever," the former India opener went on to add.

