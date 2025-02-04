‘What’s the hurry in ODIs?' Virat Kohli asked to be ‘bridge’ as Rohit Sharma won't take ‘step back from template’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wants the ODI setup to keep playing aggressive cricket and entertain the crowd. After India's five-match T20I series win against England, Gambhir said that his side will continue playing an entertaining brand of cricket and will keep targetting 250-260 runs in T20Is. He also expects the same method to be applied in ODIs as well. But can seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli afford to play this way? Ravichandran Ashwin definitely thinks so. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold the key for India in Champions Trophy (AFP)

Ashwin was quick to point out how Rohit Sharma played in the 2023 50-over World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. He cited how the Indian captain's onslaught at the top set the tone for the team to do well in big events.

However, he wants Virat Kohli to stick to his guns and be the glue between an aggressive brand of cricket and some stability. Ashwin also reckons no one can stop India if the 36-year-old Kohli finds form in the 50-over format.

"Considering how Rohit played in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, I don't think he would have an issue. The way Rohit has adapted to the changing times and led from the front, I don't think he will take a step back from the template," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'

"It is important to realise Virat would be playing the role Hardik and Rinku played in T20Is. Who will be the bridge between aggressive batting on top and finishing the batting in the latter end? Virat," Ashwin asked.

'Virat needs to play to his strengths'

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been struggling for runs off late. The duo left much to be desired in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Virat and Rohit even struggled in their respective Ranji Trophy matches. However, one hopes that a change in format results in a change of fortunes as well.

Ashwin believes Virat Kohli needs to play to his strengths as he is the MVP in the 50-over format. It is important to mention that Virat Kohli was India's leading run-scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India reached the final.

"Virat has to play to his strengths, and if he regains form, then there is nothing like it for the Indian cricket team. He doesn't have to change his game at all. Honestly, what is the hurry in ODIs? It is important to do what is right by the 50-over format," said Ashwin.

India will play three ODIs against England, beginning February 6 in Nagpur, before focusing their attention on the eight-team Champions Trophy.

India are in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and co will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.