'I'm hearing that after India's tour of WI, Virat will…': Former India cricketer drops huge update on Kohli's future

Virat Kohli's decision to take a break from India's tour of West Indies has received more negative reactions than the other way round. Kohli's batting has witnessed a sharp dip in form with many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev believing that the best way for Virat to get his form back is by playing more. The tour of West Indies could have been ideal preparation for Kohli to get some runs before the Asia Cup, but as things turned out, it wasn't the case. There are reports floating that Kohli might be part of India's tour of Zimbabwe to end his slump but nothing concrete has emerged on the same.

However, the good news is that the tour of West Indies could be the final break Kohli takes this year. Former India spinner and member of the IPL governing council, Pragyan Ojha has dropped a huge update on Kohli's future, saying that Kohli is going to play all the series in the build-up to the T20 World Cup and more.

Also Read: 'Did you see his dismissals? He is not even the third choice' - Ojha's harsh verdict on India's 'in-form' youngster

"By comeback I am talking about getting runs. Once a batter of his calibre gets a few runs going, then things change drastically. And I am sure as I am hearing that after the West Indies tour, he will be going for all the series thereon. I don't think he will take any breaks, which is a great thing. He should be doing that. I don't think there is an issue in his skill or anything else. He's been batting brilliantly, but sometimes how you handle yourself mentally matters. Keep in mind the schedule. Look at Ben Stokes... he just said 'boss, we're not vehicles that you just put petrol and we start running'. At times his effects everybody. But I am saying that, Virat must play every chance he gets because if you don't play how will you get the confidence?" Ojha told Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View.

As to why Kohli is taking breaks, Ojha has an interesting take on the matter. The former left-arm spinner feels that perhaps Kohli is mentally not there, which is common given how cricket has changed during the Covid pandemic. Kohli played most of his cricket in the last two years inside bio-bubbles which Ojha reckons, can take a mental toll on players. Having said that, Ojha asserted that the former India captain should have toured the Caribbean to restore some form ahead of two big ICC events in a span of two months

"When you look at Virat's batting, it is not about the skill or that he's not timing it well or his fitness has taken a beating. He's just there, and I think better than others with his work ethic and discipline. The only thing is that maybe mentally he's a little caught up somewhere. Maybe that's why he's been regularly taking breaks," Ojha added.

"We have to understand that the last couple of years were very challenging with the bio bubbles and all, and you don't know how it affects someone individually. What Virat has done for Indian cricket, he is getting the right kind of backing, but personally I feel that he should have been there in the West Indies because this was a great opportunity for him to make a comeback and get some great runs."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON