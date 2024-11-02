'I'm nobody to say Babar Azam doesn't have a future': Shan Masood breaks silence on Pakistan star's Test absence

Babar Azam being dropped from the Pakistan Test squad was one of the most contentious decisions to emerge from the back-and-forth series between Pakistan and England last month. However, despite questions regarding Babar’s position in the scheme of things, he has received a boost with captain Shan Masood publicly backing him to come back from his time off even stronger. Shan Masood and Babar Azam(AP)

Speaking on the BBC Stumped radio programme, Masood was quick to have him teammate’s back, and made clear that he expects a player of Babar’s quality to be able to emerge from this difficult situation. “I think he's one of the best batsmen in the world. I'm nobody to [say he doesn't have] a future,” said Masood. "He has every quality to be one of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket. He's always there or thereabouts in the rankings. Sometimes, people need a break."

Babar was dropped after Pakistan’s loss in the first Test of the series, as repeated failures saw Pakistan management pull the trigger on replacing their biggest-name batter. Babar had faced a tough 20-month period since the beginning of 2023, not having scored a Test century since December 2022 and not even a half-century in 18 innings. An average of just above 20 forced Kamran Ghulam to step in as replacement, who immediately scored a century on debut, batting in Babar’s number four position.

Babar remains part of international setup

With Babar needing to hit the reset button, Masood clarified that he was still in the picture for red-ball cricket for Pakistan. “I think this break will do him a great deal of benefit and he'll come back a stronger player. There's no harm in being pulled out at times and having a breather,” said the Pakistan skipper, who got his first match and series wins during the England series. “He's played a lot of cricket and gone through a lot, and he'll always be one of the main batsmen to play for Pakistan,” he confirmed.

Babar remains a part of the white-ball squads for Pakistan, travelling with the team to Australia for the upcoming ODI and T20I series. However, he has decided to relinquish captaincy from all formats in order to focus on his batting, which may also see a positive upturn in his performances.

Pakistan begin their three-match ODI series in Melbourne on 4th November.