'I'm not retiring from this format. Make sure no rumours are spread': Rohit Sharma to continue playing ODIs for India

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 11:48 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma buried speculations about his retirement once and for all, confirming that he will continue to play ODIs for the country.

Rohit Sharma confirmed that he is not retiring and will continue playing ODIs for India after leading the team to a memorable Champions Trophy triumph. Rohit steered clear of the topic for the entire press conference, but just as he was about to leave the chair, the India captain ended 'retirement' speculations once and for all.

Rohit Sharma poses with the Champions Trophy after India beat New Zealand to win the title(AP)
Rohit Sharma poses with the Champions Trophy after India beat New Zealand to win the title(AP)

"I'm not retiring from this format. Make sure no rumours are spread," Rohit said.

The decision isn't exactly a shocker. Despite rumours circulating that March 9, 2025 was Rohit's last as an active Indian cricketer, retirement is still some time away for the 38-year-old. Speculations about his future first emerged during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when Rohit dropped himself from the Playing XI ahead of the Sydney Test. It was reported that Rohit's retirement is only a matter of time as early as the end of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Still, here we are… three months later, with Rohit showing his eagerness to carry on.

At one point during the PC, Rohit was asked what the future lies for him, to which he responded, saying, 'Let's see. It is what it is for now. That's all there is'. It was assumed to be a tight-lipped reaction to the 'R' word. But after some 10-odd minutes, Rohit cleared the air once and for all.

More to follow…

