‘I’m telling you, just take it’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi convinces Ishan Kishan to add to South Zone’s woes, BCCI reacts
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s leadership credentials were on full display as his call brought East Zone their first success with the ball.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s captaincy acumen, spotted by the selectors, was on full display when the East Zone batter convinced his captain, Ishan Kishan, to take a successful review against South Zone on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai on Tuesday. South Zone, who were facing the uphill task of responding to East Zone’s gargantuan first-innings total of 708, were off to a tough start when they lost opener Ricky Bhui, thanks to a genius call from Sooryavanshi.
In the sixth over of the innings, Mukesh Kumar had Bhui nick one behind to wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra. But while the umpire seemed disinterested, Kushagra and Sooryavanshi - positioned at slip - were convinced they had heard something. After persistent urging from Sooryavanshi, who could be heard saying, ‘Take it, take it’, Ishan went for the review. UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball kissed the inside edge, and the decision was overturned.
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Deep Dive
“A wonderful catch by Kumar Kushagra. But if you need to take the review, you’ll have to go to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Firstly, listen to what he has to say. Vaibhav could be heard telling Ishan Kishan on the stump mic ‘I’m telling you, take it. Take the review.’ Mukesh Kumar, say thank you to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It’s because of him that they’ve taken the review,” the commentator said on air.
Not a second time lucky
Sooryavanshi and East Zone tried their luck a second time, only this time, they didn’t get their instincts right. Devdutt Padikkal was in the early phase of his innings when a ball from Md Kounain Quraishi rapped the left-hander on the pads. Once again, Sooryavanshi convinced Ishan to opt for the DRS, but with the ball completely missing the stumps, East Zone lost one review. Padikkal, meanwhile, grew in confidence and led South Zone’s recovery before Shikhar Mohan struck, dismissing N Jagadeesan for a quick 32 off 42 balls.
East Zone have, thus far, dominated the Duleep Trophy final. Their massive total of 708 was headlined by captain Kishan’s marathon 270, the second-highest individual score in a final in the tournament’s history, behind Raman Lamba’s 320. Sooryavanshi himself played his part, scoring a brisk 44 off 37 balls. There were contributions from top to bottom, with Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 72, Shikhar’s 85 and Kushagra’s 101 all playing a part in East Zone’s collossal advantage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More