Imad Wasim’s ex-wife shares painful, heartbreaking WhatsApp messages from Pakistani cricketer, seeks Mohsin Naqvi’s help

Cricketer mad Wasim's former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, shared a series of social media posts over the last 48 hours, levelling fresh allegations against the former Pakistan all-rounder. After accusing him of “murder” for allegedly forcing her to undergo an abortion, she sought the intervention of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi before sharing painful messages purportedly from the cricketer. Imad Wasim announced his second marriage earlier this week (AP) In her first post, she shared a picture from the recently held PSL auction, where Islamabad United signed Imad for PKR 2.2 crore. After accusing him of infidelity and “murder”, claims she says are backed by video evidence, Ashfaq urged followers to boycott the PSL franchise for signing a player like Wasim. ALSO READ: Pakistan break silence on demoting Babar Azam in batting order against Namibia: ‘He exactly knows his role’ “In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it. He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited No cheater or murderer should get an escape,” the post read.

On Wednesday, Ashfaq, who divorced Wasim in December 2025, shared a video in which she spoke about being forced to undergo an abortion two years ago, the trauma it caused, and how she was left without support from the cricketer. “With a lot of courage, I am recording this video because I want not only the truth for my children but also justice. In December 2023, I was forced to undergo an abortion. It was not my choice, and it caused severe physical and emotional trauma. During this difficult time, when I needed support the most, I was met with mistrust. I have all the evidence to support this,” she said. Clarifying that the video was posted to seek justice and not revenge, Ashfaq urged Islamabad United to review her claims and sought the intervention of Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “After the loss of my child, I received no support. Every time I gathered the courage to raise my voice, I was silenced, and negative campaigns were run against me on social media. I want to make it clear that I am doing this only for my children. I want justice for them. I request that Islamabad United seriously review this matter and take appropriate action. I also request Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi to take note of this and ensure a proper investigation. I seek respect, not revenge. I hope my voice will be heard, and that no other woman or mother has to go through this pain in the future.”

In a third post shared late on Wednesday, she posted screenshots of WhatsApp exchanges, alleging that Wasim “threatened” her with a harassment case when she asked him to take care of himself and their unborn child. “He says I keep his children away from him… but when I was pregnant, carrying his child, exhausted, emotional, and vulnerable, I reached out to him. I wasn’t asking for anything unreasonable. I simply asked him to come and see his unborn son, to be there, to care, to show even a little bit of love for the life growing inside me. And instead of support, instead of concern, he threatened me. He said that if I contacted him again, he would file a harassment case against me, while I was carrying his child,” she wrote.