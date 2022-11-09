'All we expect from you is...': Imran Khan shares special message for Babar Azam & Co. during PAK vs NZ WC semis

With Babar Azam and Co. on the cusp of rewriting history at the grandest stages of them all, legendary Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan has shared a special message for the Green Army. Champions in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have made it to the semi-finals of the showpiece event following South Africa's embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands on the final matchday of the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan managed to set a date with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand after outclassing Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, Pakistan squared off against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Extending wishes to the Green Army, former Pakistan skipper Imran shared a special message for the 2009 world champions.

“Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball,” Imran said in his tweet. Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar also shared a noteworthy tweet during the first semi-final of the World Cup 2022. “Go for it boys. Fight hard & dont let the opposition control,” Akhtar said in his tweet.

Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Go for it boys. Fight hard & dont let the opposition control. Laga do phainta. pic.twitter.com/Wb0g72icyU — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Talking about the match, pacer Shaheen Afridi kept things airtight for the New Zealand side as the star pacer bagged the crucial wicket of opener Finn Allen in the opening powerplay. The Pakistani speed merchant also removed New Zealand skipper Williamson before the end of the death overs. The talismanic batter of the leader of the Black Caps scored 46 off 42 balls while Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 53 off 35 balls as New Zealand managed to post 152-4 in 20 overs. Pakistani pacer Afridi picked up 2 wickets and leaked 24 runs in 4 overs.

