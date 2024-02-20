'In Australia, even if a player's relative passes away…': Gavaskar again reacts to India's delayed black armband gesture

Sunil Gavaskar has once again reacted to the Indian team sporting black armbands 3 days after one of the country's greats Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away last Tuesday. The former India captain, on Saturday, was disappointed on air on knowing that it took the players three days to wear the bands and said that the gesture should have come on the first day of the Test match itself – Thursday. "They should have done it on Day 1 but better late than never," the legendary India batter had said. Sunil Gavaskar cited Australia's example of unity and brotherhood. (Getty Images)

Dattajirao, father of Anshuman Gaekwad, was one of the early captains of the Indian cricket team and led his country in 11 Tests, including the 1959 tour of England. While the BCCI did express its condolences, the fact that players took three days to sport black armbands left Gavaskar a tad upset, as evident from his tone. Now, in a fresh take, while Gavaskar reiterated his previous point, it is worth noting that he cited the Australian team's example as a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

"It was good to see the Indian team wear black armbands on Day Three of the Test match to respect the memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad who had passed away a couple of days before the Rajkot Test match began. Better late than never," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"Dattajirao was captain of the Indian team that toured England in 1959. The Australian team, even if a relative of a player passes away, the whole team wears a black armband to show solidarity with their teammate. This bonding is incredible and one of the reasons why Australian teams have always been close units."

The legend of Dattajirao Gaekwad

Dattajirao breathed his last at the age of 95. He was India's oldest living cricketer but wasn't keeping well for the last year-and-a-half as per his family. While he wasn't a massive success story at the international level, Dattajirao was a big dead in the Indian domestic circuit, amassing over 5000 runs from 110 First-Class matches. Having earlier represented Bombay University, Dattajirao moved to Baroda and led the team to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 1957-58 season.