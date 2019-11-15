Ind vs Ban: No longer dependent on spinners, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo hails ‘mindset change’ in Indian cricket

cricket

Russell Domingo is no stranger to enduring tough times in India. Back in 2015, he was the head coach of South Africa, a side which was drubbed 3-0 by India - a side which had just started under captain Virat Kohli. The pitches were rank turners, the batsmen played with a prayer on their lips and the tweakers ran amok.

He is back with Bangladesh this year, and while his side continues to struggle, the coach has seen a significant change in Indian cricket. In stark contrast to what he witnessed in 2015, the pitch at Indore is a true wicket with true bounce and great carry and he concedes that there has been a tectonic shift as far as the mindset of the side is concerned.

“Earlier, the Indian sides backed themselves to win in India with spinners, Now I don’t think that’s the case. They are backing themselves with the bowling attack to beat any team on good surfaces in any country. There has definitely been a mindset shift. They say we have got fast bowlers and we can beat you on any surface anywhere,” Domingo said after the second day’s play.

This is only his second Test as Bangladesh coach, and Domingo wishes to usher in changes along the lines of India.

“This is something Bangladesh needs to go through to try and develop fast bowlers to try to compete even away from home like India did when they beat Australia in Australia and competed with South Africa. Like I said, there has been a change in Indian cricket, they will prepare good wickets and then back their fast bowlers,” he further added.

India ended Day 2 of the Indore Test in a commanding position. Led by Mayank Agarwal, they posted 493/6 at stumps and lead Bangladesh by a whopping margin of 343 runs.