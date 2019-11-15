India vs Bangladesh: When you get a 100, it is your responsibility to put team on top - Mayank Agarwal

cricket

Mayank Agarwal is on a mission, he wants to make up for lost time and peel off runs at international cricket after serving his time in the domestic circuit. Hundreds do not matter for him, he aims for the double tons and after eight Test matches, he already has two double tons. However, for the man, it is all about respecting the game and making sure he puts the team on top when he gets runs.

“It’s Test cricket, you have 5 days, you have time to get in and then score big. At the same time, you have to respect the game. There have been times when I have not scored runs, but when I am batting well, it is my responsibility to put the team in a dominant position. When I am scoring runs, I have to make it big, put the team in such a position that we do not lose a game. When you have got a hundred, it is on you to take the team through,” Mayank said after the day’s play.

The pitch on day 1 had a lot of assistance for the bowlers, but after a day of baking sun, it has settled down nicely and fact which was mentioned by the opener.

“The pitch has settled down compared to yesterday. It has got better to bat on, it also has good bounce and there is great value for your strokes,” he further added.

It was a very controlled innings by the right-hander and barring the one blip which came yesterday, it was a knock which oozed remarkable calm and according to him, it all boils down a solid game plan.

“It comes down to the game plan. You have to identify bowlers and moments where you can attack and then picking the right ball. You have to respect the game and situation, you cannot hit every ball, it will never happen. One has to understand the situation and identify the bowler you can go after. Pick those balls and have the mental discipline to wait for those balls,” the Karnataka batsman added.

The DRS reprieve

Mehidy came under a lot of attack from Mayank and he almost had him when the on field umpire adjudged him out to an LBW appeal. However, it was overturned and a rather animated Mayank was involved in a long chat his partner Ajinkya Rahane.

“Initially, when the decision came, I thought I was not out, but when the decision came, I had a quick flashback to when I got out to a similar way against Roston Chase in West Indies and then I thought, I cannot get out this way, so hence, the animated chat,” he confessed.