e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: When you get a 100, it is your responsibility to put team on top - Mayank Agarwal

For Mayank Agarwal, it is all about respecting the game and making sure he puts the team on top when he gets runs.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:43 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Indore
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal leaves after his dismissal.
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal leaves after his dismissal.(PTI)
         

Mayank Agarwal is on a mission, he wants to make up for lost time and peel off runs at international cricket after serving his time in the domestic circuit. Hundreds do not matter for him, he aims for the double tons and after eight Test matches, he already has two double tons. However, for the man, it is all about respecting the game and making sure he puts the team on top when he gets runs.

“It’s Test cricket, you have 5 days, you have time to get in and then score big. At the same time, you have to respect the game. There have been times when I have not scored runs, but when I am batting well, it is my responsibility to put the team in a dominant position. When I am scoring runs, I have to make it big, put the team in such a position that we do not lose a game. When you have got a hundred, it is on you to take the team through,” Mayank said after the day’s play.

Also read: Numbers suggest chink in Virat Kohli’s armour in Test cricket

The pitch on day 1 had a lot of assistance for the bowlers, but after a day of baking sun, it has settled down nicely and fact which was mentioned by the opener.

“The pitch has settled down compared to yesterday. It has got better to bat on, it also has good bounce and there is great value for your strokes,” he further added.

It was a very controlled innings by the right-hander and barring the one blip which came yesterday, it was a knock which oozed remarkable calm and according to him, it all boils down a solid game plan.

Also read: Mayank Agarwal slams 2nd double hundred in 5 innings, continues rich vein of form

“It comes down to the game plan. You have to identify bowlers and moments where you can attack and then picking the right ball. You have to respect the game and situation, you cannot hit every ball, it will never happen. One has to understand the situation and identify the bowler you can go after. Pick those balls and have the mental discipline to wait for those balls,” the Karnataka batsman added.

The DRS reprieve

Mehidy came under a lot of attack from Mayank and he almost had him when the on field umpire adjudged him out to an LBW appeal. However, it was overturned and a rather animated Mayank was involved in a long chat his partner Ajinkya Rahane.

“Initially, when the decision came, I thought I was not out, but when the decision came, I had a quick flashback to when I got out to a similar way against Roston Chase in West Indies and then I thought, I cannot get out this way, so hence, the animated chat,” he confessed.

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news