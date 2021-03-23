‘He would have got a wake-up call’: Dasgupta says India spinner looked ‘a little off the boil’ in T20I series
- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have generally been the first-choice spinners for India in the limited-overs set-up but all-rounder Washington Sundar has started making inroads into the team.
Team India have a problem of plenty during the ODI series against England. The Indian cricket team is loaded with options in the top-order, middle-order, spin department, and fast-bowling and the team management will have to make some tough calls while selecting players. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will fight it out for a spot as the opener while Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are looking to cement their place in the side. With Bumrah and Shami out,
Team India will rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the pace battery along with Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have generally been the first-choice spinners for India in the limited-overs set-up but all-rounder Washington Sundar has started making inroads into the team.
READ | 'He batted with authority and conviction': Laxman picks between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for 1st England ODI
Chahal played the first three T20Is against England but he was dropped in favour of Rahul Chahar in the remaining matches. Chahal has proven to be expensive in the shortest format with an economy rate of around 8 while not picking up more than one wicket in his last 13 T20Is.
Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta also feels Chahal looked ‘a little off the boil’ in the T2OI series and Chahar’s inclusion would have been a wake-up call for him.
"He (Chahal) has looked a little off the boil this series. With Rahul Chahar coming in and performing, there are a lot of right-arm wrist-spinners, let alone wrist-spinners. I am sure he would have got a wake-up call there. I am sure he will up his game as well because he knows there is a fair amount of competition," Dasgupta told Sports Today.
READ | 'No Root or Archer': Michael Vaughan makes 'early ODI series prediction', here's how fans on Twitter reacted
"I am glad that Kuldeep Yadav is there as well. You would ideally want Kuldeep to play a few games here. He has been a part of the white-ball teams but basically been a passenger over the last 2 years."
Even though his performances in T20Is have dipped, Chahal is a proven performer in ODIs. The leg-spinner has picked 92 wickets in 54 matches for India in the 50-over format at an average of 27.29.
Dasgupta says India spinner looked ‘a little off the boil’ in T20I series
- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have generally been the first-choice spinners for India in the limited-overs set-up but all-rounder Washington Sundar has started making inroads into the team.
There used to be discussions about him in the Indian team: Bangar on Prasidh
- Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness
In ODIs, India’s “Big Three” remain Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli
- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli may no longer be a collective force in T20s, but together, their ODI influence remains as astonishing as ever.
Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday
'He batted with authority': VVS picks between Shreyas and Suryakumar for 1st ODI
- With Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya almost certainties, the big toss-up will be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, for the all-important No. 4 position.
Michael Vaughan makes 'early ODI series prediction', Twitter reacts
- India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates
- Check out live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.
Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine
- The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance
- "There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.
If you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point:Chopra on India spinner
- Chopra further questioned the exclusion of pacer Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel from the Indian ODI squad.
Ind vs Eng: Kohli could join Tendulkar, Ponting, Kallis in elite list in 1st ODI
- The first ODI will take place on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, and Kohli can join batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis in an elite ODI list.