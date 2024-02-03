'Boom Boom just magnificent': Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri's monumental reactions on Jasprit Bumrah's super-six show

If Yashasvi Jaiswal's record double century was not enough, Jasprit Bumrah inflicted further damage on England with his absolute sorcery with the ball as the visitors were folded for 253. Bumrah reached the milestone of 150 wickets, completed his 10th five-wicket haul and recorded his best-ever figure at home as India secured a 171-run lead at the end of Day 2 in Visakhapatnam. Following the masterclass of a display of fast bowling, former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri marvelled at the genius of Bumrah with monumental reactions on social media. India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates celebrates the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium(PTI)

The Visakhapatnam track was supposed to be a spinner's paradise. That is why India and England had three specialist spin options in their line-up, with the visitors having just one fast bowler. Yet Bumrah hogged the limelight with his overwhelming figures of 6 for 45 in 15.5 overs, where all his wickets fell in the space of 71 deliveries, three of which were absolutely breathtaking. Joe Root, hoping for the reverse swing, was undone with the one that nipped the other way, England's first-Test hero Ollie Pope had no answer to an inswinging yorker that blasted the middle and leg stump, while England captain Ben Stokes, in a repeat of the moment from Hyderabad Test, was left bewildered at that ripper from Bumrah an hour after Tea.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was among the first to react after Bumrah picked up his 10th five-wicket haul on dismissing Tom Hartley. He said: “Exhilarating stuff from a Special Bowler. Boom Boom just magnificent Jaspritbumrah93 #Bumrah #INDvsENG.”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar later took to social media to congratulate Bumrah on recording his third-best bowling figure in his Test career.

Bumrah's 6 for 45 is now the best figures at home for an Indian seamer in this century. It was the fourth instance where Bumrah picked more than five wickets in a Test innings.

Following Bumrah's stunner, Yashasvi picked up from where he left off in the morning, kicking off India's second innings on a promising note. The left-handed batter along with captain Rohit Sharma closed Day 2 on 28 for no loss as India secured a healthy 171-run lead.