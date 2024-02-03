Watch: Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian bowler to 150 Test wickets after leaving Ben Stokes defenceless

He will leave you both powerless, defenceless and, at the same time utterly bewildered at what and how it actually happened. And that precisely summed up Ben Stokes' dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah in the final session on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam. It was another ripper that Bumrah dished out to get rid of the England captain, who was on the verge of a half-century, which made him the fastest Indian bowler to pick 150 Test wickets. (India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG) Jasprit Bumrah became the second fastest pacer to 150 Test wickets

With Bumrah out of the attack for a while, England looked to counterattack against the spinners, as Stokes led the charge, scoring 47 runs off 52 before India captain Rohit Sharma brought back the fast bowlers. After an over from Mukesh Kumar, Bumrah returned and dismissed Stokes in the second delivery of the 50th over of England's first innings.

It was a cutter of the top-most drawer from the Indian vice-captain, pitched on a good length as it nipped in a bit. The delivery kept low and went under the bat to rattle the off stump leaving Stokes puzzled as he threw his hands out in confusion, exactly the way he reacted after being dismissed by Bumrah in the Hyderabad Test.

The dismissal made Bumrah the fastest-ever Indian bowler to 150 Test wickets. He reached the milestone in just 6781 deliveries, beating Umesh Yadav (7661), who previously held the record. Overall, he became the second-fastest Asian pacer after Pakistan legend Waqar Younis (27 Tests), having reached the mark in his 34th appearance in the format. He beat former Pakistan captain Imran Khan (37) and Shoaib Akhtar (37) to take the second spot.

An over later, Bumrah dismissed Tom Hartley to pick up his 10th five-wicket haul, which is the second-most by an Indian fast bowler after Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, who both have done so 11 times each.

Bumrah finished with 6 for 45, his third-best bowling figure and best on home soil. This was, in fact, his second five-wicket haul in India, having earlier recorded 5 for 24 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022.