'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India...': Sourav Ganguly to BCCI after Jasprit Bumrah rips apart England

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants BCCI to stop pondering over preparing turning tracks in India, saying that irrespective of the track, the Indian bowlers will pick up all 20 wickets to win a Test match against any opposition. Ganguly's remark came moments after Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the England middle-order on Day 2 of the the second Test in Visakhapatnam. (India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG) Sourav Ganguly has a suggestion for BCCI after Jasprit Bumrah stunner against England in 2nd Test

The first sight of Bumrah's pace-bowling masterclass on Saturday was witnessed when he dismissed Joe Root for the eighth time in his career, the most by any non-Australian bowler. The former England Test captain seemed worried about the reverse swing, but was instead undone by the delivery that nipped the other way. Root went for a loose jab, chasing the swing, as the delivery landed safely into the hands of the fielder at first slip. An over later, Bumrah castled down the middle and leg stump with a phenomenal yorker-length delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope, England star from the Hyderabad Test match.

Amid Bumrah's stunning performance at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Ganguly took to social media, urging BCCI to stop worrying about preparing wickets to aid their spinners, when fast bowlers like Bumrah are dishing out such performances.

"When I see Bumrah Sami Siraj Mukesh bowl . I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in india ..my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game .. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with ashwin jadeja Kuldeep and axar .. batting quality dropping because of pitches in last 6 to 7 yrs at home ..good wickets are a must .. india will still win over 5 days...@bcci," he wrote on X.

Shortly after Ganguly's social-media post, Bumrah dismissed Ben Stokes with another ripper to amass 150 wickets in his Test career, 13 of which are of the England captain. He became the fastest Indian to the feat and second fastest Asian pacer after Waqar Younis. In the next over, he dismissed Tom Hartley to complete his five-wicket haul. It was his 10th five-for, and only 2 Indian pacers are ahead of him - Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma (both have 11).