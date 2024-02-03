India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes 200 in lone-warrior act, IND hope to get close 500

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal may be starting Day 2 on a score of 179 off 257 balls but India remain desperate for a major run feast in the early part of the first session at least, if not for longer. India resume their ...Read More innings on Day 2 on a score of 336/6 in 93 overs, Ravichandran Ashwin giving Jaiswal company on five runs off 10 balls. It is pretty much the last recognised batting pair for India, with the tail of Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav coming after this.

Jaiswal was the only Indian batter who managed to capitalise on the start he got, with Shubman Gill's 34 off 46 being the next highest score thus far despite a pitch that was as friendly for batters as it gets in India. It may only get more difficult to bat on it as the match wears on but India leaving runs on the field and not scoring as many as they could have is one of the reasons why they ended up losing the first Test in Hyderabad.

It is telling that despite Jaiswal getting to the score that he did eventually on Day 1, none of the stands he had with his teammates went past 100. The best was the third wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer which produced 90 runs in 131 balls. Jaiswal contributed 63 of it in 72 balls and Iyer ended up falling to Tom Hartley on 27 off 59. Shubman Gill seemed far better than he ever has in his recent Test innings but was undone by the genius of James Anderson. Debutant Rajat Patidar looked good as well but fell on 32 to an excellent delivery from Rehan Ahmed. Axar Patel was given added responsibility with the bat, being sent ahead of KS Bharat at No.6 and he threw it away by slashing debutant Shoaib Bashir straight to backward point while on 27. Bharat himself then threw it away by getting caught in the same region off Rehan on 17. The hosts thus gifted the bowling side two wickets in the last half an hour of play on Day 1.

This is despite the fact that India clearly came in with a very different plan from the one with which they walked out for their first innings in Hyderabad last week. Jaiswal was watchful at the start with captain and opening partner Rohit Sharma, as opposed to the wild-eyed flurry of boundaries with which he began the Indian first innings in the first Test. The Indian opening pair scored just 40 runs 17.3 overs before an overly defensive Rohit became Bashir's maiden Test wicket. Gill also bided his time and was starting to shift gears well when he fell to Anderson.

For England, their debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir was the star of the show. He bowled 28 overs, 10 more than the next bowler who had the most overs who was Tom Hartley, and ended with figures of 2/100. Rehan didn't bowl for much of the day but came in for 16 overs towards the end of it and produced two wickets while Hartley dismissed Iyer and thus ended India's best partnership of the innings thus far. Veteran Anderson, who made his debut before Rehan and Bashir were born, showed just how dangerous he is regardless of the conditions. He steamed in for 17 overs, gave just 30 runs and took the wicket of Gill.

