India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes 200 in lone-warrior act, IND hope to get close 500
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow live score and updates of Day 2 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test here.
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal may be starting Day 2 on a score of 179 off 257 balls but India remain desperate for a major run feast in the early part of the first session at least, if not for longer. India resume their ...Read More innings on Day 2 on a score of 336/6 in 93 overs, Ravichandran Ashwin giving Jaiswal company on five runs off 10 balls. It is pretty much the last recognised batting pair for India, with the tail of Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav coming after this.
Jaiswal was the only Indian batter who managed to capitalise on the start he got, with Shubman Gill's 34 off 46 being the next highest score thus far despite a pitch that was as friendly for batters as it gets in India. It may only get more difficult to bat on it as the match wears on but India leaving runs on the field and not scoring as many as they could have is one of the reasons why they ended up losing the first Test in Hyderabad.
It is telling that despite Jaiswal getting to the score that he did eventually on Day 1, none of the stands he had with his teammates went past 100. The best was the third wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer which produced 90 runs in 131 balls. Jaiswal contributed 63 of it in 72 balls and Iyer ended up falling to Tom Hartley on 27 off 59. Shubman Gill seemed far better than he ever has in his recent Test innings but was undone by the genius of James Anderson. Debutant Rajat Patidar looked good as well but fell on 32 to an excellent delivery from Rehan Ahmed. Axar Patel was given added responsibility with the bat, being sent ahead of KS Bharat at No.6 and he threw it away by slashing debutant Shoaib Bashir straight to backward point while on 27. Bharat himself then threw it away by getting caught in the same region off Rehan on 17. The hosts thus gifted the bowling side two wickets in the last half an hour of play on Day 1.
This is despite the fact that India clearly came in with a very different plan from the one with which they walked out for their first innings in Hyderabad last week. Jaiswal was watchful at the start with captain and opening partner Rohit Sharma, as opposed to the wild-eyed flurry of boundaries with which he began the Indian first innings in the first Test. The Indian opening pair scored just 40 runs 17.3 overs before an overly defensive Rohit became Bashir's maiden Test wicket. Gill also bided his time and was starting to shift gears well when he fell to Anderson.
For England, their debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir was the star of the show. He bowled 28 overs, 10 more than the next bowler who had the most overs who was Tom Hartley, and ended with figures of 2/100. Rehan didn't bowl for much of the day but came in for 16 overs towards the end of it and produced two wickets while Hartley dismissed Iyer and thus ended India's best partnership of the innings thus far. Veteran Anderson, who made his debut before Rehan and Bashir were born, showed just how dangerous he is regardless of the conditions. He steamed in for 17 overs, gave just 30 runs and took the wicket of Gill.
Feb 03, 2024 07:22 AM IST
India hoping for a 500
The odd ball kept low but Day 1 largely showed that this pitch is just fantastic to bat on. Don't tell the Indians that though. A couple of them were done by the ones that kept low but there were quite a few who fell to reckless shots, despite the hosts taking a far more measured approach in this innings than they did in the first innings in Hyderabad. What would be especially irritating for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would be the wickets of Axar Patel and KS Bharat in the last half an hour of the day, with both batters basically giving catching practice to the fielder at backward point. Now, India need Jaiswal to end up playing the innings of his lifetime and maybe a half-century from Ashwin before the tail comes in and thatches up whatever it can.Feb 03, 2024 07:13 AM IST
Bashir puts visa troubles behind him
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG: Bashir missed out on England's first Test win over India in Hyderabad due to visa issues. Due to the delay, he had to fly back to the UK after England's training camp in Abu Dhabi concluded before the series.
"I always knew I'd get the visa. I did have a few troubles with it, but look, we're here now and I got to make my debut and it's such a special day. It makes it more memorable, yeah. I had a bit of trouble, bit of hassle with it but to come out to India now and make my Test debut is unbelievable," Bashir said.Feb 03, 2024 07:08 AM IST
Shoaib Bashir on dismissing Rohit Sharma
There are few better ways to start your career than to dismiss Rohit Sharma in India for a maiden Test wicket. That is exactly what Shoaib Bashir did on Day 1. "If you were to tell me that two years ago, I would laugh. It was a very special moment receiving my Test cap and for me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special. He's a great player of spin as well" Bashir told talkSPORT.Feb 03, 2024 06:48 AM IST
Some more Jaiswal records
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scored 179 runs yesterday. This is the joint second most by any Indian batter in a day's play for India against England in a Test match. Sunil Gavaskar had scored 179 at The Oval in 1979 while Karun Nair, who had made 232 in a day en route to his famous triple century in Chennai in 2016, tops the list.
Jaiswal's tally on Friday is also the sixth highest in terms of most runs by an Indian batter in the first day of a Test. Virender Sehwag leads that list when he scored 228 on Day 1 of that Multan Test against Pakistan in which he went on to score a triple century.Feb 03, 2024 06:38 AM IST
How Jaiswal approached his knock
Jaiswal explained that he was looking to get through those phases in which England were bowling well and taking it by each session. "I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play. Rahul (Dravid) sir and Rohit (Sharma) bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end," said the 22-year-old who hit 17 fours and five sixes off 257 balls.Feb 03, 2024 06:33 AM IST
Jaiswal on the wicket
Jaiswal spoke about how the pitch behaved in a chat with the host broadcasters at the end of the day's play on Friday. "Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. The pitch played a bit differently as in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce," he said.Feb 03, 2024 06:24 AM IST
Ashwin's animated chat with the umpire
There was some classic time wasting tactics from the Indians towards the end of Day 1 and when umpire Marais Erasmus tried to remind them of the time constraints, Ashwin engaged in a conversation that seemed quite animated. Details of what was spoken is yet to be revealed, with Rajat Patidar saying in the post-match press conference saying that he doesn't know what it was all about.Feb 03, 2024 06:16 AM IST
Jaiswal in elite company
Jaiswal scored the second Test century of his nascent career yesterday and with that, he now has a century in home and away conditions, having scored the first in his debut Test in the West Indies. With that, he has become just the fourth Indian batter to have Test centuries in home and away conditions before the age of 23. The other players to have done so? Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Vinod Kambli. Not a bad company to be in at all.Feb 03, 2024 06:06 AM IST
The Playing XIs
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 2, IND vs ENG: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James AndersonFeb 03, 2024 06:01 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Day 1 belonged to England to a certain extent and Yashasvi Jaiswal entirely. The Indian batters were dismal and had it not been for Jaiswal's epic knock, they probably would have been all out for a score of around 250 on a pitch that is as good as any you could ever find in terms of assisting batters. India saw what could happen if they didn't score all the available runs against this England side during the first Test. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid both said that they had to learn from that experience. Well, despite Jaiswal being close to a double century, if they don't have a good run with the bat early in the first session of Day 2, the hosts could be in for another educational experience.
