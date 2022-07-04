De Villiers hails ‘counterattack partnership’ between Pant and Jadeja, calls it ‘the best I’ve ever seen in Test’

The ongoing Test between India and England at Edgbaston has seen the tourists dictate the show for most part and they now have a commanding 257-run lead in the second innings. However, this was not the case in the opening day as the Indian top-order crumbled in front of the England pacers and at one stage India were reduced to 98/5 in their first innings. But a solid 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the contest and since then it has mostly been one-way traffic.

Pant, known for his swashbuckling approach, rose to the occasion with a solid counter-attacking knock and went on to muster 146 runs in just 111 balls. Jadeja, on the other hand, played perfect second fiddle to Pant and after his dismissal took charge and assisted India to pile a staggering 416/10 in their first inning. Jadeja in the process also completed his ton before he was dismissed by James Anderson on 104 (194), which featured 13 fours.

Soon after the respective knocks, both the cricketers received immense praise from all around the globe and the latest to join the bandwagon is South Africa great AB de Villiers. The ex-cricketer in a tweet informed his fans that he has not been able to follow much cricket recently but he did manage to watch the highlights of the ongoing India-England Test with the little time he got.

Sharing his views on the contest, De Villiers noted the “counterattack partnership” between Jadeja and Pant to be among the best he has witnessed in the red-ball format.

“Haven’t been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I’ve ever seen in Test Cricket!” the former South Africa cricketer tweeted.

After bundling out England for 284 in their first innings, India took their score to 125/3 in second innings at stumps on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, who is batting on 50, will lead India's charge with Rishabh Pant (30 off 46 balls), on Day 4 as India look their to stretch their lead further and impose a challenging target for their opposition.

