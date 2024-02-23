 Joe Root's 'common sense ball' ton vs IND has De Villiers, Vaughan's attention | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Joe Root's 'common sense ball' record century in 4th India Test gets AB de Villiers and Michael Vaughan's attention

Joe Root's 'common sense ball' record century in 4th India Test gets AB de Villiers and Michael Vaughan's attention

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Root made a stellar comeback on Friday in the fourth Test against India, as he scored a well-composed century, his first 50-plus score in the series

There was a lot of scrutiny around Joe Root's form in the ongoing five-match Test series against India and whether he was unable to adjust to the Bazball era of cricket that England adopted. In the first six innings of the series, Root, who has always been the most threatening batter in the England lineup and hailed as among the Fab Four batters of the modern era, managed only 77 runs, which did not even include a single half-century knock. Even his shot selection was immensely criticised during this run. However, Root made a stellar comeback on Friday in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi, as he scored a well-composed century that immediately got the attention of former cricketers AB de Villiers and Michael Vaughan.

Joe Root scored his maiden fifty in the ongoing Test series against India
Joe Root scored his maiden fifty in the ongoing Test series against India

Root enjoys playing against India and in India. His tally of 1118 runs is the most he has managed in any country outside England. Back in 2016, he had amassed 491 runs in five matches against India. However, on his first visit to India under the Bazball regime, Root showed signs of struggle, especially in taking the aggressive route against the Indian bowling attack. The criticisms reached its pinnacle during the third Test in Rajkot last week, when he reverse-scooped a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah straight to the fielder at slip.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma fumes at cameraman; gets hit back at by Gavaskar after Jadeja 'pleads' for unsuccessful review vs England

Bouncing back from all the talks around his form, Root, playing his more natural game against a Bumrah-less India attack, notched up his maiden century on Friday, as he single-handedly carried England's innings on Day 1 of the fourth Test where the visitors amassed 282 for seven.

The knock immediately had the attention of Vaughan and De Villiers, who lauded Root for lacing a composed century, his 10th against India, still the most he has scored against a single opponent. It is also the most by any player against India in Test cricket as he surpassed former Australia cricketer Steve Smith.

"This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches! Glue mode. Let the rest play Bazz Ball. Good start from India. Good fight from Eng. Setting up for a good Test match," tweeted the South Africa legend, while Vaughan wrote: “Lovely to see Common sense Ball.”

Besides it being his 31st career ton, it was his also Root's 20th fifty-plus score against India, which is now the joint-most by a player as he equalled the legendary Ricky Ponting.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 106 off 226 deliveries, smashing nine fours in his innings so far, as England ended at 302/7 at Stumps on Day 1.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live ScoreLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On