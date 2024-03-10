'Khatam kar jaldi, snow hai upar ghum ayenge': Sarfaraz sledges England No. 10 Shoaib Bashir moments before India win

England No. 10 Shoaib Bashir walked in to bat in the 35th over of their second innings on Day 3 of the fifth Test against India. England were fighting for a lost cause through the afternoon, with Joe Root waging a lone battle, after the tourists had half their side sent back to the pavilion before lunch, while three more joined them within an hour into the second session. With India's win at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala inevitable, Sarfaraz Khan sledged Bashir in an epic fashion, probably speaking for the general public at the picturesque venue, which only drew a smile from the England tail-ender. Sarfaraz Khan sledges England No. 10 Shoaib Bashir during 5th Test

It happened in the 38th over of the innings when Bashir managed to survive against the sharp leg-spin delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. It was a late defensive shot from batter that left the close-in fielders go 'aah' and 'ohh' over the brilliant delivery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was right then when Sarfaraz, stationed at forward short leg, told Bashir: "Khatam kar jaldi, snow hai upar ghum ayenge (Finish the game quickly by getting out so that we can go and watch the snow-covered mountains)." The words were clearly picked up by the stump mic and heard during live broadcasting even as the commentator explained that delivery from Kuldeep simultaneously.

Bashir was undone by a fuller delivery around off from Ravindra Jadeja a few overs later. Despite him being dismissed bowled, Bashir was thinking of opting for a review and signalled a 'T', which left Root grinning endlessly as he put his hand over his head before telling him that he was dismissed bowled and not out caught.

Kuldeep later dismissed England's last man, James Anderson, as the visitors were folded for just 195 runs before Tea, losing by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala. The loss saw England lose the series as well by 1-4 against India, which comprised an array of four straight defeats post their stunning win in the opener in Hyderabad.